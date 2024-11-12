HR Officer Orders Food For Tired Job Applicant Who Came for Interview, Sparks Mixed Reactions
- A human resource personnel said he ordered food for a job applicant who came to his office for an interview
- He said the job applicant looked tired and sad when he walked in for the interview, and he asked if he had eaten
- Many who came across the post appreciated the HR personnel, while others asked him for the office address
A human resources officer shared how he ordered food for a job applicant.
He said the latter came into his office looking tired and sad.
In an X post by @tundeskie, the HR officer ordered food for the job applicant when the latter said he had not eaten breakfast.
He said he wanted the applicant to eat his “sorrow away” before the interview.
The post read:
“This guy just came in for an interview, looking all tired and sad. My first question was, “Have you had breakfast?” He said, “No, sir.” I don order food give my guy, make he chop him sorrow away before interview.”
See the tweet below:
Reactions as HR officer orders food for job applicant
Many who came across the post appreciated the HR personnel, while others asked him for his office address.
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.
@incarnate_13 said:
"Where is your company sir? Make I come tomorrow ,Even if you no give work, food don sure."
@Nig_Farmer said:
"God bless you sir. Bad as e bad even if e no pass interview. today daily bread don sure. May God make it easy for us."
@im_tolumichael said:
"That was so thoughtful of you. I would have loved to see the look on his face when you offered to get him a meal. I hope he is qualified enough to get the job."
Lady in UK gets N4.2 million job
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom was excited about her new job, which pays over £2,000 (equivalent to N4.2 million).
She shared an inspiring story about when she used to work as a support worker with less than 1,000 pounds as payment.
People who came across the inspiring story applauded her as they also shared their similar experiences.
