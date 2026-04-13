A young lady who celebrated as she finally gained admission into the university, not knowing about a surprise awaiting her

Her video showed when her boyfriend proposed to her during her matriculation at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka

Her reaction triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement

A young lady celebrated as she successfully matriculated into the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The UNN fresh student did not believe her eyes when her boyfriend proposed to her on her matriculation day.

A man proposes to his girlfriend on her matriculation, gets dramatic reaction. Photo: @chickelittle001

Source: TikTok

Man proposes to UNN student during matriculation

Identified as @chickelittle001 on TikTok, the lady showed when her boyfriend proposed to her amid her matric celebration.

The video was captioned:

"Matriculated. Engagement. The same day. An Evidence that God is Good When God remembers you The world will talk about your blessings UNN matriculation 2026 UNN Engagement in freedom square University of Nigeria Nnsuka."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail UNN student's engagement at matriculation

Her reaction triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement.

Jess boss said:

"congratulations dear make we come chop wedding rice, what department are you because I also matriculated yesterday in UNN."

pretty Jemma said:

"Omo na wedding engagement and traditional wedding just dey pop on my fyp.. soon I'll be next in line and smile large, congratulations."

Viktoria said:

"That what i call intentional man, securing his babe cause he knows what he want. Congrats gal so happy for u."

big_kimcheta1 said:

"Better that way ohh, baba no wan drag him babe with any guy. Bro pay dowry asap."

Koko said:

"And i dey matriculate tomorrow ooo,una sure una no go tell this boy to come engage me tomorrow."

val said:

"Na you de engage for freedom square that day, congratulations. My fellow matriculant."

ugochukwunwuba18 said:

"I signed out first week of December and my traditional marriage was on 20th of the same December."

A UNN fresh student reacts as boyfriend proposes to her on matriculation day. Photo: @chickelittle001

Source: TikTok

Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng