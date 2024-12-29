A lady said she travelled from the United Kingdom (UK) and landed in Lagos state, only to go back within a few hours

When Bevz landed in Lagos, she proceeded to get her nails done and then attended parties where Tiwa Savage and Arya Star performed

Bevz shared a video of her journey, and she said she returned to the UK within 15 hours of landing in Lagos

But she had fun while her visit to Nigeria lasted as she attended parties and also fixed her nails.

Bevz said when she landed in Lagos, she proceeded to the salon to get her nails done.

She then attended a party where music stars Tiwa Savage and Arya Star performed.

After fixing her nails and having fun, Bevz flew back to the UK. In total, she spent 15 hours in Nigeria.

She said:

"You flew in from the UK and you spent just 15 hours in Lagos. 15 hours well spent in Lagos, Nigeria."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Bevz's video

@Odogwu Larry said:

"Ahhh, you’re living the life… in and out of UK the same day!"

@Imoleayo said:

"Na you gangan do real oblee for this dec cosssss."

@BLACKTIGER said:

"If I mistakenly step into the UK lasan, if I go back make I bend."

@thesophiagraciousibeh said:

"After you nah you."

@Deba said:

"Maybe you’re coming to Benin next. The 15hrs she said was just for Lagos."

@atogarri said:

"15 hours in Lagos? This has got to be some record though."

@Okenwa c holdings said:

"I can't wait to visit my Nigeria."

@kaypumping said:

"So you show up without telling me your dear to come over?"

