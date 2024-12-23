A resilient Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok showing the humble nails shop she acquired for herself

In a video, she displayed the small goods stocked in the wooden shop and appealed to netizens for help to elevate her workplace

Social media users who came across the video on the platform stormed the comments section to applaud her little beginning

A Nigerian entrepreneur has taken to social media to share her touching story of resilience and determination.

Despite facing numerous challenges, the lady has managed to establish her own humble nail shop, a proof of her hustling spirit.

Lady shows off portable nail shop

The video, posted on TikTok by @titilayo_mi04, offered a glimpse into her modest business venture, showing the small but neatly arranged wooden shop stocked with an assortment of nail care products.

With a heartfelt appeal, she reached out to the online community for support and guidance to help elevate her fledgling business.

"I later run that nails shop this year. This is what life without a helper looks like. Guys I need help," she said.

Reactions as nail technician pleads for help

The video sparked an outpouring of encouragement and admiration from TikTok users, who flooded the comments section with words of praise and motivation.

@Sonzy FX said:

"God forgive me for laughing."

@AKWUCHIE NA LADIPO said:

"Na where them dey scatter marriage shop you run ooh not nail shop."

@Lastborn stated:

"Na gossip shop you run not nails shop."

@Empire said:

"Congratulations dear. You will still leave this my comment now to respond to the negative ones. People replies negativity more."

@HAUWA said:

"Their money no fit pass 1k I go slay my white nails Dey go Abeg."

@preshy said:

"Omo the GOD when do this one for you make he avoid me."

@Gold Adaeze said:

"I just burst laugh. God abeg forgive me. I no even get table talk more of shop."

@John Francis Udosen said:

"You will build from here upwards, everyone has a humble beginnings."

@ifunanyaazike said:

"If some ppl should tell you the story of how they started their hustle you will know that she even started bigger, some started so small without a spot, but they have made it big now with workers."

@SPICYTEE reacted:

"Humble beginning. A year from now you will go places and be booked to the extent that you'd need a larger space. Amen that's my prayer for you."

