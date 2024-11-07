A lady decided to fix some artificial nails and visited a beautician who could give her what she wanted

She shared a photo of the purple and black nails she requested and posted what her beautician did for her

Several social media users noticed the difference between what the lady ordered and what she got, and they shared their takes on it

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

A lady @therawdeeya on X had the attention of netizens after she shared the artificial nails she wanted and what her beautician did for her.

Lady displays the nails she ordered. Image credit: @therawdeeya

Source: Twitter

She shared a picture of beautiful purple nails with black edges. They looked gorgeous on the model, and she asked for it to be replicated on her natural nails.

After her beautician was done, the lady got shorter purple nails with black edges that were not as smooth as what she ordered.

When she displayed it on X, some netizens shared how she could make it look like what she wanted. Others laughed at her nails.

See the nails below:

Reactions to the ordered and gotten nails

Check out some of the reactions to the nails the lady ordered and what she got below:

@The_Barr_OluT:

"Dim the light first."

@queenlizzie61:

"If person no look am well, you go think say na black sellotape them take do the edge."

@Anufadele

"Do photoshoot for the nails and see if e no go come out the same."

@olacuteTunes:

"Reduce the brightness of the picture."

@LisaNwabia:

"Be realistic with your ordering."

@Champagnediet1:

"Did they use maker to draw it?"

@AB_i_NO:

"Na board marker them use paint your own."

@Hybrid_Ola

"How much did you pay?"

@adeewunmii

"Na paint they use?"

@Wizebaba:

"Na novice run am for you?"

Lady makes nails with bread

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that looking good has been said to be good business over the years, and women have taken this statement personally.

In a bid to look chic, a lady showed how to use bread to make artificial brown nails and posted the video online.

The process was simple, and she showed expertise in her job. However, some people were not comfortable with it.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng