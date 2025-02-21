A beautiful young lady has been making headlines after showing off the dark-skinned man who stole her heart

The happy lady shared a video showing the moment she tried teaching him how to sing an African song

Social media users who came across the video on the platform however took turns to comment on his physical appearance

A young lady recently captured the attention of social media users after sharing a heartwarming video of her partner.

The clip showed the lady attempting to teach her boyfriend, who is from America, how to sing a traditional African song.

Lady shows off boyfriend with unique physical appearance Photo credit: @mandb/TikTok.

Lady teaches boyfriend African music

The happy lady, who goes by the handle @mandb on TikTok, posted the video with a brief description of the exciting moment.

"Teaching my American bf African music," she wrote.

However, social media users took turns to remark on her partner's physical appearance, rather than the song. While some comments were complimentary, others were less than kind.

Despite the mixed reactions, the lady however seemed unbothered and never replied to any critic.

Lady teaches American boyfriend how to sing African music Photo credit: @mandb/TikTok.

Reactions as lady shows off boyfriend

Netizens stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the trending video.

@insufficient said:

"If you run to the comment section we need to be friends."

@Nuella said:

"I just Dey finish hallelujah challenge now abeg I no get strength."

@Serwaah said:

"American boyfriend mpo ni na Zimbabwe boyfriend."

@Ade_gold said:

"Please God has just blessed me. I can’t say anything after dressing as my miracle, thank God for hallelujah challenge I know wetin I for talk."

@Don Jenny said:

"For those of us that has something to say but decided to keep quiet, we need to be friends."

@Her_Excellency said:

"Abeg I just Dey finish hallelujah challenge!Abeg I no get strength! Go girl make u a just Dey go."

@Nelly Diamonds Ewoenam commented:

"Pls don’t let the angels who witnessed my dances at the hallelujah challenge change their mind. Why did I even open this app."

@Chommy Global 1 reacted:

"I fit talk now make my prayer request for hallelujah challenge no work so make I mind my business abeg. Go couples. Cute couples may this bond last forever."

@Meddy added:

"If I talk wetin dey my mind now. God fit no answer my dress like your miracle hallelujah challenge wey I just finish now."

See the post below:

