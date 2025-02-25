Singer Terry G decided to change his look and his focus was on his age-long dreadlocks, which have been a part of his trademark

In a video, he asked someone to help him cut the dreads and noted that the person should cut them very low

The Akpako master, as the singer is fondly called, shared his plans for his hair and it caused his fans to react

Singer Gabriel Amanyi, professionally known as Terry G, showed off his new look after cutting his dreads.

Terry G cuts his trademark dreadlocks. Image credit: @iamterryg

Source: Instagram

The Free Madness hitmaker noted that he was done with the look and asked someone to remove the dreads with scissors.

In a video, he instructed the person on how to handle the deadlocks and noted he would still get a new one.

Terry G cuts his dreadlocks

Several people shared their opinions about the decision of the 38-year-old singer. A fan said he counted Terry G's deadlocks and they were not up to 15.

Terry G is known for his energetic performances and lyrics which resonated with the street. He often rings a bell in his music videos and gathered many fans in his heyday.

Watch Terry G's video below:

See Terry G on low haircut below:

Reactions as Terry G cuts his dreadlocks

Legit.ng has compiled some comments as Terry G cuts his dreadlocks below:

@glorious_kefty71 reacted:

"So the hair wey dey disturb us no pass 15 when I count am."

@hero_tha_alpha said:

"Omo back to the old Terry Gee. This is the original terry gee I know from blue moon that year ft az."

@iykessman noted:

"Something way u go soon join back?"

@mrdan_himself stated:

"Baba give us gbedu make we chop am for 3 or 4 years back to back… Otipe gan oo… akpako master."

@chefjeremy34 said:

"Fresh Air go enter ur head flow to ur brain now boss."

@tempe_rance1 stated:

"Did you feel a little bit of the natural breeze? How’s it sir?"

@_hericane commented:

"Barber don chop ooo. Hallelujah."

@townhall831 said:

"GINJAH wants to do us film tricks, i love this new you Sir."

Terry G on handling wardrobe malfunction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Terry G didn't just love to make music that hits every street, he liked to keep up with fashion trends.

He told Legit.ng that fashion is quite important for entertainers and he does not play with it.

The Free Madness hitmaker also spoke about his wardrobe malfunction experience, among other issues.

