A mortuary nail technician has shared her first-time experience attending to the nails of a dead person

In a video, she said she was nervous but she had to hype herself so that she could have the courage to do her job

She shared what she did to avoid distractions while taking care of the deceased's nails, and it got netizens talking

A mortuary technician @quticles_ has opened up about how she felt when she attended to the nails of a dead person for the first time.

A nail technician speaks about her 1st-time experience on the job. Image credit: @quticles

Source: Instagram

She said that she had to hype herself because she was nervous as hell. When she got to the funeral home, she cleaned the nails of the dead person and painted them neatly.

In her video shared on Instagram, she revealed that she had to pause the music she was playing to focus on a particular aspect of the nails.

Mortuary nail attendant shares her 1st job

According to the mortuary nail technician, the deceased's family requested a silver glitter French tip. She tried her best to be comfortable as she handled the dead client's nails.

Many netizens hailed her while others asked if she took permission from the family of the deceased before recording and sharing the video.

Reactions as mortuary nail technician shares experience

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as a mortuary nail attendant shares her experience below:

@daniellecano commented:

"This is such a beautiful service you’re providing. Not everyone can do this. You’re a blessing to these families, to help their loved ones in this time."

@uniquelyyoubydanielle reacted:

"Did they say the reason they wanted a pedicure? Just curious usually the bottom half of casket is closed."

@paytton1a said:

"Do you get permission to film and post this?"

@ebby_eb_ commented:

"You are such an inspiration. I’m a beginner nail tech and this is something I would like to add to my service."

@sannifreeze noted:

"I love that someone takes care of this. I would love to have my nails done too. Question: you have extra products for your deseased customers? I mean because of infections etc?"

Mortuary nail technician speaks about her job

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a nail technician had shared how she once said she would never work in a funeral home, but God had a different plan for her.

Her job included attending to the nails of the dead, and she posted a video of her work, sharing what it felt like to do her kind of job.

The nail technician also revealed how her job description sounded crazy to her, and she got several comments from netizens.

