A first-class graduate of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Adepoju David, celebrated as he emerged as the school’s overall best-graduating student

The young man shared a video and photos from the convocation ceremony, as he listed out his achievements

Many who came across the post congratulated the man for his successful academic accomplishment

A graduate of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Adepoju David, listed his achievements as he graduated as the school’s overall best-graduating student.

The intelligent young man graduated from the Department of Mathematics with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.87.

In a video by @AdepojuDav77009 on X, the man showed when he received his awards during his school’s convocation.

He said:

“Graduating as the Overall Best Graduating Student of Federal University Oye-Ekiti with a CGPA of 4.87/5.0 is a dream fulfilled, but behind this moment were countless late nights, moments of self-doubt, financial struggles, and obstacles that constantly tested my resolve.”

FUOYE's best graduating student won MTN scholarship

David revealed that he was a recipient of an MTN Foundation scholarship and the president of Christ Apostolic Church Fellowship as an undergraduate.

He said:

“During my time at FUOYE, I achieved the following milestones: Bachelor of Science in Mathematics (First Class); Maintained a perfect CGPA of 5.0/5.0 for three consecutive semesters with single B's in three other semesters; won the Dean's award for 8 semesters.

“Presided over the second largest Christian fellowship in campus, Christ Apostolic Church Campus Fellowship; Interned with International Centre for Applied Mathematical Modelling and Data Analytics; Received the prestigious MTN Foundation Scholarship in 2023; Best Graduating student in the Department of Mathematics;

"Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Science; Overall Best Graduating student at the Federal University Oye-ekiti; Tutored and Mentored over 200 students in the department, faculty and fellowship

“This achievement is a testament that where you come from does not limit how far you can go. I did not have all the privileges, but I had determination, faith, and the will to keep pushing.”

Reactions trail FUOYE best graduating student’s achievement

@UdemgbaNelson said:

"A big congratulations dear more winning... Gotta DM to share ur reading tactic for me."

@SimeonHMoses1 said:

"Congratulations Bro.... Its a big bag achieved. I hope to be celebrated like you one day."

@olaadeboye17 said:

"Congratulations, David. Cheers to more accomplishments ahead."

