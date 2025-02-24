A Nigerian lady has shared a video of herself relocating from Lagos, Nigeria to Manchester in United Kingdom

In a video, she expressed her gratitude to God for making it possible for her to leave Nigeria in search of greener pastures

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement

A Nigerian lady's emotional video capturing her relocation from Lagos to Manchester has gone viral on social media.

The lady, who had been seeking better opportunities abroad, took to TikTok to share her exciting moment with netizens.

Lady leaves Nigeria, relocates to Manchester

Identified by her handle @adbethh, the young lady expressed her heartfelt gratitude to God for facilitating her move.

She credited a Bible verse, Isaiah 60:22, for inspiring her throughout the challenging process of relocating abroad.

As she shared snippets of her journey, including the moment her visa was approved, her excitement and emotions were evident.

The video showed her preparations for the big move, from packing her belongings to bidding farewell to loved ones.

In her words:

"4th February 2025. My visa got approved. Isiah 60:22. When the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen!! That’s the Bible verse that got me through this process fr, it’s been a long time coming and GOD DID IT!"

Reactions as lady relocates abroad

The TikTok community rallied around her, flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes.

Many users praised her strength, acknowledging the challenges that come with relocating to a new country.

@McJoseph asked:

"Should we tell her?"

@niña jesús said:

"I tap into your blessing for my family and i. this year i will testify."

@BENIN|EKPOMA MUA said:

"God please do this for me and my spouse this year that caption is my favorite Bible verse."

@Am Ayinke wrote:

"I also tap from this congregation for me and my family this year 2025 Visa approved to come to pass ijn."

@Mhakanaki said:

"A newbie. In this country, information is crucial. Be sure that the people you are with will provide you with accurate information."

@Dess’s Corner asked:

"Congratulations! Please did you pay for extra luggages on your flight, if yes how did they charge you-per kg or per bag? and how much?"

@Skylight added:

"A very big congratulations to you, stepping into another level of your life, God be with you and guide you, tho it might not be easy but at the end it worth it."

Lady relocates abroad to work as cleaner

