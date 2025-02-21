A young male student of Wigwe University showed off how lectures are being taken in his class

He showed off the giant touchscreen monitor placed at the front of his classroom, as he shades schools using board and marker

The school is owned by Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Banks CEO, who died alongside his wife and son in a helicopter crash

A Wigwe University student threw shades at students from other schools as he showed off his classroom.

The proud student flaunted the giant touchscreen monitor placed at the front of his classroom, through which students receive lecturers.

The school kicked off its academic operations months after the tragic demise of its founder, Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO.

Wigwe University student flaunts modern teaching method

In a viral video by @mizzyen4 on TikTok, the student showed the giant monitor which displayed some students in class.

He pressed a part of the monitor to end the class.

The student captioned the video:

“So your school still uses white board and marker. Come to Wigwe University, you say no.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Wigwe University student's video:

@upcoming news said:

“We no really send wigwe university for here.Inshort make tomorrow reach sef make use an run content sef.”

@i am_victor said:

“What about all those students wey like to dey clean board.”

@Favour Gilbert said:

“omorrr that una wigwe university no sweet reach Federal Universities. Only the stress of finding lecture hall dey sweet some persperson.”

@ WEARS&ACCESSORIES said:

“If you like use finger print board we go meet at NYSC.”

@Kora said:

“Come to Wigwe university you say no!!! Na your papa wan pay for me? limme make I dey reason this plastic spoon wey dem take born me o.”

@SAVE A SOUL said:

“Una still Dey learn, lecturer no Dey even come around we do everything through OPay and course rep.”

@that_dark _skin _girl said:

“My school get time machine.... We dey do practical for history, i just dey come back from 2nd world War so..Nor too feel yourself big man.”

@R said:

“My school doesn’t use board we use advanced mouth dictating(our board don commot so the professor talks and we write)”

The school held its first-ever matriculation in November 2024, where it welcomed its first set of students.

