Wigwe University: Late Access Bank CEO’s Daughter Gives Speech at Her Father’s School Matriculation
- The daughter of Wigwe University founder, Tochi, gave a speech at her father's school matriculation
- Wigwe University in Isiokpor, Rivers State, held its first matriculation ceremony on November 14, 2024
- In her speech, Tochi highlighted what she noticed about the students and the lessons she had learnt in life
Tochi Wigwe, daughter of Wigwe University founder, gave a heartwarming speech at her father's school maiden matriculation.
The matriculation ceremony took place on November 14, 2024, almost a month after academic activities started in the school.
The school kicked off its academic operations about 240 days after the tragic demise of its founder, Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO.
Almost a month after it opened its doors to new students, the school officially organised its first matriculation to welcome them.
Tochi Wigwe gives speech at Wigwe University matriculation day
Eugene Abels, an attendee at the matriculation ceremony, shared a video of Tochi's speech on his Facebook page.
The young lady mounted the podium and introduced herself after greeting the attendees.
She appreciated the students and attendees as she stated that she was representing her family.
Tochi Wigwe hails students of her father's university
The young lady who took photos with the students hailed them for their creativity.
She said she always watched them on TikTok, and it made her smile every day.
Tochi said:
“I must confess, I’m constantly watching your TikToks and honest;y they make me smile everyday. You guys are so creative; so full of energy its honestly contagious.”
She also shared three lessons she has learnt in her life journey.
Her words:
“Number one, you only miss opportunities you do not take. Number two, you’re so much stronger and braver than you ever think. And the final one, God will never give you a battle you are not equipped to handle.”
She was moved to tears at the end of her speech as she charged the students to "show up and show out."
Watch the video below:
Man shares vision about Wigwe University
A Nigerian man on Facebook, Lucky Firstborn Assuah, shared his vision about Wigwe University.
He advised Wigwe University's management about his vision for the school and the height it would get to.
The man made this known while reacting to a Wigwe University Facebook page post about its admitted students.
