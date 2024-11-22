Wigwe University: Students of School Built By Late Access Bank CEO Flaunt Their Phones in Video
- Some students of Wigwe University flaunted their phones in a TikTok video posted by one of them
- One of the students met each of his classmates and asked them to show off their phones, which they did
- Many who came across the video reacted to the phones used by the students and while some rated them, others hailed the students
Some students of Wigwe University showed off their phones in a trending video.
The school kicked off its academic operations about 240 days after the tragic demise of its founder, Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO.
One of the students at Wigwe University, @jefferyytt, shared a video of the phones on TikTok.
In the video, he met each of his classmates and asked them to show off their phones, which they did.
The photos were captioned:
“My friends and their phones.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as Wigwe University students flaunt their phones.
Many who came across the video reacted to the phones used by the students and rated them.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Dbossjosh said:
"my boss."
@Kase said:
"Don’t playyy."
@Academic Writer 47 said:
"hey students I write assignments and research papers for university students with good grades guaranteed."
@ydee_08 said:
"11 boku for your school sha."
@Dr_King08 said:
Hafa your own na?
@Ç h ã r l y b ø ï said:
"baddest."
@Autisticjimjim said:
"Whose that fine boy at the ending."
Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng