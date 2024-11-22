Some students of Wigwe University flaunted their phones in a TikTok video posted by one of them

One of the students met each of his classmates and asked them to show off their phones, which they did

Many who came across the video reacted to the phones used by the students and while some rated them, others hailed the students

Some students of Wigwe University showed off their phones in a trending video.

The school kicked off its academic operations about 240 days after the tragic demise of its founder, Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO.

One of the students at Wigwe University, @jefferyytt, shared a video of the phones on TikTok.

In the video, he met each of his classmates and asked them to show off their phones, which they did.

The photos were captioned:

“My friends and their phones.”

Reactions as Wigwe University students flaunt their phones.

Many who came across the video reacted to the phones used by the students and rated them.

@Dbossjosh said:

"my boss."

@Kase said:

"Don’t playyy."

@Academic Writer 47 said:

@ydee_08 said:

"11 boku for your school sha."

@Dr_King08 said:

Hafa your own na?

@Ç h ã r l y b ø ï said:

"baddest."

@Autisticjimjim said:

"Whose that fine boy at the ending."

Man shares his vision about Wigwe University

In a related story, a Nigerian man on Facebook, Lucky Firstborn Assuah, shared his vision of Wigwe University.

He advised Wigwe University’s management about his vision for the school and the height it would get to.

The man made this known while reacting to a Wigwe University Facebook page post about its admitted students.

