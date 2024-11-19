Wigwe University in Isiokpor, Rivers State, held its first matriculation ceremony on November 14, 2024

Many presentations, videos, and photos from the maiden matriculation ceremony have flooded social media

In this article, Legit.ng compiles six significant highlights from the ceremony held at the school owned by the late Access Bank CEO

The matriculation ceremony at Wigwe University took place on November 14, 2024, almost a month after academic activities started.

The school kicked off its academic operations about 240 days after the tragic demise of its founder, Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO.

Students at Wigwe University first matriculation. Photo: Eugene Abels, Wigwe University

Here are six significant highlights from the colourful event:

1. Unveiling of the matriculation gown

As the school celebrated its first matriculation ceremony, many looked forward to what the school’s matriculation gown would look like.

In a fun video shared by @s0priala on TikTok, a student of the school transitioned into her matriculation gown, giving netizens a first look at the lovely gown.

The black and green gown was beautified with orange and ash designs as more students flaunted them on social media.

Student shows off her matriculation gown. Photo: @s0pariola

Beautiful photos that emerged on social media also showed when the students matched into the well-decorated hall where the matriculation took place.

They sat beside the podium as they fully participated in the activities carried out by speakers and attendees at the occasion.

2. Outfits worn by students

A student of Wigwe University shared a video showing different outfits worn by her classmates on the school’s matriculation day.

In a TikTok video shared by @sesmama.0, the excited student showed off their outfits at the event.

Though the student who posted the video wore a long blue dress with her matriculation gown, others wore beautiful outfits, depending on their fashion style.

3. Parents’ reactions to the event

Some parents snapped photos with their children and proudly posted them on social media, wishing their children well during their stay.

Mum celebrates son's matriculation at Wigwe University. Photo: Nwakaego Itamunoala

A mum, Nwakaego Itamunoala, shared her opinion about the event as she shared beautiful ceremony photos.

Another man, whose daughter attended the school, also applauded and wished her well in her studies.

4. Tochi Wigwe’s speech

Tochi Wigwe, the daughter of the founder of Wigwe University, delivered a heartfelt speech during the maiden matriculation ceremony of her father’s institution.

The young lady shared what she loved most about the students and three lessons life has taught her.

She was moved to tears at the end of her speech as she charged the students to “show up and show out.”

After the speech, many students took photographs with her and shared their thoughts on her heartwarming speech.

Students take photographs with Tochi Wigwe. Photo: @sesmama.0

5. Students’ presentation

A video shared by a student showed a snippet of the students’ presentation at the event.

In part of a TikTok video shared by @itellsnithers3, the excited student showed the moment she and other students performed on stage.

As she held the microphone to perform, other students clapped their hands while another played the saxophone.

6. Wigwe’s parents’ presence at the event

The presence of the school’s late founder’s parents, Mr Shyngle and Stella Wigwe, at the ceremony, melted hearts.

A Facebook post by Kio Lawson, who attended the matriculation, showed a photo of Wigwe’s parents.

Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, sat in the middle of her grandparents in the front row of the audience.

