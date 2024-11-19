A man who attended the matriculation ceremony of Wigwe University shared a photo of the school’s founder’s parents at the event

Wigwe University in Isiokpor, Rivers State, held its first matriculation ceremony on November 14, 2024

The school kicked off its academic operations about 240 days after the tragic demise of its founder, Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO

An attendee of the Wigwe University matriculation ceremony, Kio Lawson, shared a photo of the late founder’s parents at the event.

The matriculation ceremony took place on November 14, 2024, almost a month after academic activities started in the school.

Late Access Bank CEO's parents and daughter attend matriculation. Photo: Kio Lawson

Almost a month after it opened its doors to new students, the school officially organised its first matriculation to welcome them.

Man shares photo to Herbert Wigwe’s parents at matriculation

A Facebook post by Kio Lawson, who attended the matriculation, showed a photo of Wigwe’s parents.

Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, sat in the middle of her grandparents in the front row of the audience.

The photo was captioned:

"At the inaugural Matriculation of late Dr Herbert Wigwe's prestigious WIGWE UNIVERSITY, ISIOKPO, in Ikwerre LGA of Rivers State on Thursday 14th November 2024.

"Late Dr Herbert Wigwe's parents PASTORS SHYNGLE & STELLA WIGWE with Late Dr Herbert s daughter TOCHI WIGWE at the ceremony."

Reactions trail Herbert Wigwe’s parents’ photo at matriculation ceremony

Timi Oki said:

"Love that smile on her face Signifies HOPE and Strength."

Toby Oguma said:

"May God grant Tochi the wisdom to turn Wigwe University to an ageless Ivy standard institution."

Faith Nwokoma said:

"Good to see them looking beautiful and strong."

Alali Iwowari Fubara Bob-manuel said:

"Absolutely amazing."

