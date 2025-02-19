Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye, the assaulted Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) lecturer was honoured by a media group during a recent appearance

The academic went viral following his physical altercation with a female student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, who has now been expelled

Dr Chukwudi sang and danced with the group as they praised his conduct and gave him a guard of honour for his behaviour in the viral video

The assaulted UNIZIK lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye, received a guard of honour from members of the Yankonnect Factory media group.

The lecturer was a recent guest at the office of the media group, where he was celebrated and praised for how he handled the physical altercation with the now-expelled female student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious.

The lecturer was honoured for his conduct in the viral video. Photo Credit: @yankontentfactory, Facebook/Chukwudi Michael Okoye

A lively Dr Chukwudi joined the group members in singing and dancing in his honour.

The host lauded the lecturer, describing him as the man of the moment and the first man to smile at the face of unruliness and assault.

Members of the group played musical instruments, sang and danced happily as they hailed the lecturer.

A short clip from the epic moment was shared on TikTok by Yankontent Factory and got people talking.

Video of UNIZIK lecturer dancing stirs reactions

Jamesborn. said:

"So now una dey happy that they girl is expelled abi.. No wahala Donald Trump is on this matter."

MimiSucceeds1 said:

"No be person Wei no like camera be this lol.

"E shock me cos he’s been in camera everywhere yet dragged from behind, smashed and dragged the girl arms just cos he hates camera 😂😂 make everybody just dey lie."

Real Vexon said:

"This man get luck say him no dey follow small girls for campus. If not dem for too go expose am oo."

Stanley Raphael said:

"After watching how this man displayed self control and anger management, I can tell you that I'm a changed man,🙏🙏🙏. thank you so much Sir for impacting my life positively."

user4125628367718 said:

"All of una wei dey insult dis man small gal go do una papa dem una go knw how it feels."

Moonbae£ said:

"His kind is rare.... handsome, tall, well built and mannered ... his wife is lucky."

prinxjaz24 said:

"This man later trend sah.,. something must happen before success take over."

Ex-neighbour of UNIZIK lecturer speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former neighbour of the assaulted UNIZIK lecturer had broken silence.

She said that they used to live in the same compound. While the academic occupied the flat upstairs with his family, she lived with hers downstairs.

Speaking further, she described the appearance of his mother, father and one of his sisters. She also spoke about his behaviour at that time.

