Herbert Wigwe, the group chief executive officer of Access Holdings, is reported to have been involved in a helicopter crash while in the United States on Friday.

Herbert Wigwe was said to be with his wife, one of their children, when the crash happened. Photo credit - Access Bank

According to multiple reports including TheCable, the incident occurred in California near the Nevada border, where Wigwe, accompanied by his wife and son.

The helicopter was carrying a total of six passengers, including Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

Legit.ng can not confirm at the moment if there are any survivors.

As of the time of this report, Access Holdings has yet to issue an official statement regarding the matter.

More details later...

