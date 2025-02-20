A male corps member who was serving Cross River shared how he fetched water from the stream following his failed NYSC relocation

He shared a video of himself joining other children and natives to pass through a bush path before reaching the stream

Many who came across the video shared their similar experiences with relocation and cheered the corps member

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member posted to Cross River State surprised many after showing how he got water daily.

The young man stated that his relocation didn’t work out. Hence, he had to remain where he was originally posted to.

Corps member in Cross River shows river he fetches water from. Photo: @adebowale1230

Source: Instagram

NYSC relocation is the process of transferring a corps member from one state to another. It is not guaranteed and is subject to certain conditions.

Corps member fetches water from stream

In a video by @adebowale1230 on TikTok, the young man showed how he walked through a bush path to get where he could fetch water.

The corps member named Adebowale joined children and natives in fetching water from the stream.

In the comment section, Adebowale revealed that he was posted to a village in Abi local government area and paid to charge his phones.

Corps member who was posted to Cross River. Photo: @adebowale1230

Source: TikTok

He also added that they only get electricity on market days, and it didn’t last up to 30 minutes.

The video was captioned:

“POV: NYSC relocation didn’t work out. Just living.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail NYSC member’s experience

Many who came across the video shared their similar experiences with relocation and encouraged the corps member.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Kayponpii said:

"I told my lgi if she can allow any of her children to live with me in the shrine dey called accommodation."

@Rayspot said:

"Collect cocoa farm there make you start harvest, no be everything be city."

@caramel_honeyyyy said:

"God knows I would just go back home and try again next year…. Love your courage tho."

@Dem mama said:

"WOW this environment is so lovely especially when you have one sweet babe."

@Adeomoade06 said:

"Not ready for this mentally that why i choose to stay back for now…it’s not worth the risk at all."

@PL4YTMO! said:

"Bro, mine didn’t work out. They posted me to Obubra again!!!"

@Munchkin said:

"I’m waiting for my relocation letter and this is the first thing I see when I open TikTok. God forbid abeg."

In related stories, a lady posted to Nasarawa village shared her experience, while another who served in Bauchi shared why she’d never visit the state again.

Corps member gives parents 12 months allowance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a male corps member gifted his parents all the allowance he was paid for 12 months.

A video which captured the money he gave his parents the money in cash has gone viral on social media.

Many who came across the video celebrated the young man and gave their thoughts on his parents’ reaction.

