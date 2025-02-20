A Nigerian man living in a one-bedroom apartment generated buzz after showing the exterior and interior of his house

He stated that he was living a low-key lifestyle as he showed the unpainted walls in his compound

Many reacted after seeing the apartment’s interior, which was in sharp contrast with its exterior

A man showed off the interior of his one-bedroom apartment as he boasted about living a low-key lifestyle.

The man showed the exterior of the house, which was an unpainted compound.

In a video by @4kurass, the young man showed the interior of the house,which was well-lighted.

The interior of the man’s apartment showed his well-lit room and a table beside his bed.

There were phones and two laptops on the table, and he showed different parts of the house.

He boasted that he was living a lowkey lifestyle as he showed off his television and other gadgets.

He said:

“Single life sweet nah u wan get babe. Pov: Living a lowkey lifestyle.”

Reactions trail man’s one-bedroom apartment

Many reacted after seeing the apartment’s interior, which was in sharp contrast with its exterior.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@TIG said:

"You go still follow share bathroom and toilet. Long queue."

@OlayinkaFamz08 said:

"Lol low key lifestyle, my house rent money go buy everything."

@heisvalentine said:

"E sharp, but everything wey Dey that room na some people house rent."

@Energy God 7 said:

"U fit go out one day and come back home and you won’t meet anyone of your property again for this kind house."

@Jenny Gift said:

"It's pretty good. there's nothing bad about living a low key life...it's the best bro."

@Alphä Prí_Ncé said:

"Na ondo state na bro the rent no go high sef so you fit save more….. wise man but sha search for house for Asaba. House go Dey hungry you to rent."

@Mandy said:

"This one no be lowkey life Ajeh my brother comot for house ajeh , nah every Ile ya day you go Dey get problem."

@Whadex said:

"You go open your own house very soon believe blood some people wey Dey comment stuff about the room some of them still Dey live with their parent."

