Morayo Afolabi Brown’s husband has shared shocking details about the turbulent early years of their marriage

Frequent arguments and misleading advice from outsiders almost created deeper cracks in their relationship

The lawyer revealed the turning point that changed everything and helped him build complete trust in his wife

Afolabi Brown, the husband of popular media personality Morayo Afolabi Brown, has opened up about the struggles that nearly overshadowed the early years of their marriage.

Speaking during an appearance on his wife's television programme, the lawyer, who recently spoke about premarital action, revealed that the first few years of their union were anything but peaceful.

Morayo Afolabi Brown’s husband shared shocking details about the turbulent early years of their marriage. Photos: Afolabi Brown/Morayo Afolabi Brown.

Source: Instagram

According to him, frequent arguments and constant yelling became a regular part of their relationship, leaving them with challenges many couples can relate to.

“There was a lot of yelling”

Recalling the difficult period, Afolabi disclosed that the first three years of their marriage were filled with disagreements.

“The first three years of my marriage, there used to be a lot of yelling, but after five years, I realised I could trust my wife with everything,” he said.

He explained that part of the problem came from the advice he received from people around him.

Some warned him against being too accommodating toward his wife, claiming she would take him for granted if he appeared soft.

However, he said his father intervened with a different perspective that ultimately helped save him from making costly mistakes.

How trust changed everything

Afolabi noted that as the years passed, he gradually developed complete trust in Morayo, which transformed their relationship.

The lawyer's candid confession has drawn attention because many married couples often face similar pressures from family members, friends, and societal expectations.

Watch the X video of Afolabi Brown speaking about his marriage here:

Morayo Afolabi Brown is a popular TV personality. Photo: Morayo Afolabi Brown.

Source: Instagram

Morayo Afolabi-Brown encourages Annie

Legit.ng earlier reported that Morayo Afolabi-Brown was in the news again.

She shared her view on 2baba dumping Annie and moving on to the Edo lawmaker, Natasha, but many failed to take it well.

In a post, she penned some words of encouragement to Annie Idibia, further sparking an online debate.

Source: Legit.ng