A Nigerian lady, Shalewa Awonuga, lamented the state of the apartment she rented in Lagos mainland.

She showed the initial state of her room, which was well-lit and painted white.

Nigerian lady Shalewa Awonuga displays the damage in her Lagos mainland apartment. Photo: @_morinsorlah

In a video by @___morinsorlah on TikTok, the lady showed the current state of the room, as she lamented over how it had been damaged.

The video showed that her walls and ceilings had been filled with molds which appeared on the white paint.

She complained about looking for another apartment, adding that the agreement and commission would cost over N500k.

The lady said:

"POV: You rented a useless house. Story time. Mainland agents are evil. Imagine looking for another apartment and paying more than 500k for agreement and commission."

Reactions trail lady's damaged Lagos apartment

Many who came across the video gave their opinion on the lady's room while sharing similar experiences.

@Miracle Uwem Otu said:

“I was terribly sick and couldn’t breathe for a period and didn’t know why. By the time I realized it was mold infestation Ehn, the way I ran away to another house. I’ve been okay since.”

@YouTube Dami Bankole said:

"That’s mold and it can cause a series of health problems. Please leave, God will provide."

@Anike said:

"Na like this kind wall and house me I stay for Sch and I use 2years for the room nothing do me ooo so I understand mold is not good it kills they play Shabi na person way get money for another house."

@_.anabella__ said:

"Same thing happened to me after a week of payment. Then 3 months later, ghost begin dey knock for my door."

@Suzzymama123 said:

"Na Wetin ah Dey face be this. Ah don tire and ah never get money for agent now because those agent na werey A room self 150 total package 350."

@Nwa Kilikili star said:

"U need to move out as soon as possible cos that thing can damage clothes leather bags and shoes."

@Ramsey said:

"I even know say na me and spirit dey stay this my house but I know mind as long as I no kill person nothing them fit do me,like I may be in sitting room and be hearing footsteps in bedroom or hearing voice ,sometimes if i go out before coming back home my bedroom will be scattered I no even mind we die there."

