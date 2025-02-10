A Nigerian man shared how he became a homeowner 10 months after moving out of his apartment

He shared how his landlord handed him an unexpected quit notice, displaying the letter he received

Many who came across the post celebrated the man for his achievements as they shared similar experiences

A Nigerian man went viral after sharing how he became a landlord 10 months after leaving his former apartment.

The man stated that his landlord handed him an unexpected quit notice from his three-bedroom rented apartment.

He displayed the quit notice from his landlord and his new home.

In a tweet by @olajiire101 on X, the man said the quit notice really hit him hard because it came barely two years after he moved into the apartment.

However, the indeed motivated him to become a homeowner himself.

In the X post, he announced that he finally achieved his goal of owning his own home ten months after his ordeal.

He also encouraged others to turn their setbacks into triumphs.

The post read:

“Sometime last year, my landlord bitterly handed me a notice to leave his apartment barely two years after I moved in, which really hit hard. But that motivated me to become a homeowner myself, and just ten months later, I achieved this goal of being a homeowner. I'm sharing this to encourage others to turn their setbacks into triumphs.”

Read the tweet below:

Reactions as man becomes homeowner in months

Many who came across the post celebrated the man for his achievements as they shared similar experiences.

@Darealmayabanks said:

"I'm in the same situation right now, 14 days' notice to vacate. I didn't see this coming. I've been disorganised ever since."

@Horlayinkar13 said:

"Congratulations brotherly... I'm happy for you egbon."

@hispri0rity said:

"Congratulations! Thank your landlord too, he was the push you needed."

@Ashabul_Jannaah said:

"Wow, this is truly inspiring. Sometimes, what seems like a setback is just a push toward something greater. Congratulations on your new home, your resilience and determination paid off."

@oluwamassiveAde said:

"I da face same p like this but me never get money to build house yet make I still they manage like this first God go run am for me self plus big congrats to you boss."

