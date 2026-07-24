The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has published official guidance on the two types of deportation orders that can be issued against foreigners living in the country

Foreigners in the UAE risk deportation for crimes, threats to public security, public morals, or for lacking visible means of income

Deported foreigners can apply to have their orders lifted, but must first obtain special permission before re-entering the UAE

The United Arab Emirates government has outlined the legal grounds under which a foreign national can be deported from the country, publishing official guidance that covers both judicial and administrative removal orders.

The guidance, shared on the UAE's official government information portal, identifies two distinct categories of deportation: one issued by a court and another issued by the Federal Identity and Citizenship Authority (FICA).

The UAE outlines the circumstances that could lead to deportation and explains how the process works. Photo Credit: Wong Yu Liang, Maxim Shipenkov

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UAE deportation: When courts order deportation

Judicial deportation applies to foreigners convicted of a felony that carries a custodial sentence, or those found guilty of crimes involving sexual assault.

This is governed by Article 121 of Law No. 3 of 1987 on the Penal Code, as amended by Federal Law No. 34 of 2005 and Federal Decree-Law No. 7 of 2016. For lesser offences classified as misdemeanours, a court may still order deportation either alongside or instead of a prison sentence, depending on the circumstances of the case.

When authorities can deport without court order

According to the UAE, administrative deportation does not require a court ruling. Under Ministerial Decision No. 360 of 1997, the federal public prosecutor or the chairman of FICA can issue a removal order against any foreigner, even one holding a valid residency visa or entry permit.

The grounds for such an order include threats to public interest, public security, public morals, or public health, as well as situations where the foreigner has no clear or visible means of supporting themselves financially. A deportation order can also extend to family members who depend on the deported person for their livelihood.

If a foreigner facing deportation has unresolved financial or personal matters inside the country, they may be granted a grace period of up to three months to settle those interests, provided they can offer a bail guarantee. FICA determines the exact length of this period on a case-by-case basis.

How deportation order can be lifted

A deported foreigner cannot return to the UAE without written permission from the director general of FICA. To apply, the individual must submit a request to the relevant naturalisation and residency administration, including details of their previous residency, the reason they were deported, and any new circumstances that support their case.

Alternatively, a foreigner may apply directly to the public prosecution to cancel the deportation order, submitting reasons and supporting documents.

The application is then reviewed by a dedicated committee. In Dubai specifically, this process can be completed through the Public Prosecution's online portal.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had published its visa fees for single and multiple-entry for foreign travellers.

African countries eligible for UAE visa-on-arrival scheme

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had named the only two African countries eligible for visa on arrival under its new policy.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the policy, with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) describing the amendments as part of a broader push to strengthen the country's global standing in residency, tourism, and travel competitiveness.

In a publication made on its official website on Thursday, June 6, the authorities said the changes were also designed to expand the range of beneficiaries and bring UAE visa services in line with international best practices.

Source: Legit.ng