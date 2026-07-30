The UK listed three main grounds under which Nigerians and other foreign nationals could face deportation

A deportation order was said to cancel existing UK immigration permission and bar re-entry while it remained active

The Home Office said some people could still avoid deportation under human rights or refugee protections

The UK government has outlined the key circumstances under which Nigerians and other foreign nationals can face deportation under its immigration rules.

According to the Home Office, a deportation order is issued when the government considers that removing a foreign national is "conducive to the public good".

The U.K. government issued fresh guidance on deportation rules. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Once such an order takes effect, it automatically cancels any existing permission to enter or remain in the United Kingdom and bars the individual from returning while the order remains in force.

The guidance also explains that although some people may be protected from deportation under the Human Rights Convention or the Refugee Convention, the general position is that foreign nationals who meet the legal grounds for deportation may be removed from the UK.

Why can foreign nationals be deported?

The immigration rules identify three main grounds on which a foreign national, including Nigerians, may become liable for deportation.

1. Receiving a prison sentence of at least 12 months

A foreign national may face deportation if they are convicted of a criminal offence and receive a custodial sentence of at least 12 months.

The rule also applies to suspended prison sentences of 12 months or more imposed on or after March 22, 2026.

The Home Office says the public interest generally favours deportation in such cases, although some people may qualify for limited exceptions under human rights provisions.

2. When the Home Secretary considers deportation necessary

A person may also be deported even without receiving a qualifying prison sentence if the Secretary of State concludes that their removal is conducive to the public good.

The immigration rules do not limit this provision to a specific offence. Instead, it allows the government to order deportation where it believes a person's continued presence in the UK is not in the public interest.

The UK government has outlined three key grounds for deporting foreign nationals. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

3. Being the spouse, civil partner or child of a deported foreign national

The rules also allow deportation in certain family related circumstances.

A foreign national who is the spouse, civil partner or child under the age of 18 of a person who is, or has been, ordered to be deported may also become liable for deportation under the immigration rules.

What happens after a deportation order?

The Home Office said a deportation order immediately invalidates any permission to enter or stay in the UK.

It also prevents the individual from returning to Britain unless the order is revoked. Revocation does not automatically restore the right to enter the UK. Instead, it only allows the individual to apply for entry clearance or permission to return.

The rules add that deportation cannot proceed if it would breach the UK's obligations under the Human Rights Convention or the Refugee Convention. In such cases, an individual may instead receive temporary permission to remain in the country while their circumstances are assessed.

US lists immigration violations that may lead to deportation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States government has outlined three major immigration violations that could result in the deportation of Nigerians and other foreign nationals living in the country.

According to guidance published by U.S. authorities, deportation is the legal process through which a non-citizen is removed from the country for violating U.S. immigration laws.

Source: Legit.ng