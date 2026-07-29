Peller and his lover Jarvis tied the knot in a court wedding ceremony held on Wednesday, July 29, 2026

The couple stepped out in matching white outfits, with Jarvis turning heads in a floral-accented white gown

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions ranging from congratulations to curious remarks about their next steps

Popular Nigerian content creator Peller and his girlfriend Jarvis have made their relationship official in the eyes of the law, exchanging vows at a court wedding ceremony on Wednesday, 29 July 2026.

The two have been an item for now and have been sharing their aso ebi to friends and colleagues in the Nigerian entertainment industry, as their main wedding will take place on August 1, 2026.

Reactions as Peller and Jarvis wed in court ceremony, pictures and videos surface. Photo credit@pulseng/@peller089

Source: Instagram

A video from the occasion has been circulating online, showing the newlyweds dressed in coordinated white outfits.

Peller wore a sharp white suit, while Jarvis complemented him in a knee-length white gown paired with a short jacket decorated with blue floral accents. She carried a cream bouquet, and the overall look drew plenty of admiration from viewers.

The moment they became Mr and Mrs Hamzat

During the ceremony, the officiating officer addressed the couple and formally congratulated them on becoming Mr and Mrs Hamzat.

Fans excited for Peller and Jarvis over court wedding. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The content creator responded warmly, saying: "Thank you, God bless you." Several camerapersons were present at the venue, capturing every moment of the close but joyful occasion.

Recall that Peller proposed to Jarvis a few weeks ago, as the streamer surprised his lover by putting up their proposal video on a billboard.

Here is the Instagram video of Peller and Jarvis having their court wedding below:

Fans react to Peller and Jarvis' wedding

The video quickly attracted a wave of comments from fans and followers, with reactions spanning everything from heartfelt congratulations to light-hearted banter.

@globeholdenwa wrote:

"Wait ooh na culte wedding them do"

@finewine_jessica commented:

"Now they can relocate to canada together"

@obed_4real shared:

"Congratulations my people. God has sealed this union and it will be most successful"

@mhis_nessa said:

"This girl need prayers.. Her glory is covered.. it's written all over her face."

@_ajebo4life_ reacted:

"Una two sabi wetin una Dey do so ? Congratulations"

@firstboy69_ wrote:

"Instead make una wish them good nah Jarvis belle una dey investigate on"

@ominic_accessorieshub commented: "Javis dress is so fine"

Jarvis trends over livestream mistake about Peller

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis stirred speculation on social media after a simple slip of the tongue during a recent livestream.

While chatting with a female friend about Peller's birthday celebration, the content creator mistakenly mentioned having another baby apart from her widely known boyfriend.

The sudden correction left many fans wondering if she unintentionally revealed hidden details about her private life outside her highly publicised relationship.

Source: Legit.ng