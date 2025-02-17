A young Nigerian man was so happy after getting 50 litres of fuel and N450,000 cash from her boyfriend

A young Nigerian man expressed joy as his girlfriend surprised him with lovely gifts on Valentine’s Day.

He showed off the 50 litres of fuel he received from his girlfriend as a Valentine’s Day gift.

He got 50 litres of fuel and cash on Valentine's Day. Photo: @smilyns_surprise

Source: TikTok

In a video by @smilyns_surprise on TikTok, the man also received N450,000 cash from his girlfriend.

Man rejoices over Valentine’s Day gift

In the video, the cash came in different presents, such as money bouquets, boxes and other gift packages.

He was all smiles as he received the money presents and unboxed what he got from his girlfriend.

His girlfriend, who was present, took videos of him as he unboxed his gifts. He then hailed and appreciated her for the gifts as they shared a hug.

The video was captioned:

“Valentine…but yours came with 50l of fuel and N450k cash. Me too love surprises.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man receives fuel as Valentine’s gift

The man’s reactions after getting the items melted hearts on TikTok, as the video went viral.

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the gifts the man received while sharing their experience.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

@Samuel Onwusoroibe said:

"She’s just giving your money back to you and she go still collect am back."

@Biggest hater to exist said:

"And watch them come with the na who deposit go withdraw 💀 the one wen dy deposit for u since wetin u give mv."

@Olajumoke_ said:

"Na boy wey spend go withdraw na because he deserve am."

@doyin_bby said:

"All the guys on this comment section tht is talking una just dey gbezome if you spend for your gf well she go do for you."

@priye said:

"Na the babe be that girl way hug am?abi surprise vendor don de hug person man?"

@Godbless said:

"God make me self taste this kind love na I’m not scared to give my all. All I want is reassurance and reciprocation."

Alaska Moore said:

"She won the award for best Val gifter."

In related stories, a man shared what he received after giving his girlfriend a Valentine's Day gift worth N200k, while another woman surprised her husband at his workshop on Valentine’s Day.

Lady gifts boyfriend 50 litres of fuel on signout day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady surprised her boyfriend with 50 litres of fuel and N200,000 cash on his sign-out day.

The lady also brought him other gifts, like shoes, to the admiration of other students around them.

Those who came across the video hailed the lady and congratulated both of them on their sign-out day.

