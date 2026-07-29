Veteran singer 9ice arrived at the City Boy Movement Lagos inauguration on July 28 visibly limping, catching the attention of fans online

Despite his mobility difficulties, 9ice still performed his hit song Street Credibility for guests at the Ikeja event

Video of the Gongo Aso hitmaker circulated widely on X, with many fans asking what happened to the 46-year-old artist

Fans are expressing worry after veteran Nigerian Afrobeats and Fuji singer 9ice was seen struggling to walk at a political event in Lagos yesterday.

Video footage from the inauguration of the City Boy Movement's Lagos State chapter, held on Tuesday, July 28, at Marcellina's Place in Ikeja, shows the Gongo Aso hitmaker moving with a noticeable limp as he arrived at the venue.

9ice has got fans talking after videos from the City Boy Movement event in Lagos showed him walking with difficulty. Photo: 9iceofficial

Source: Instagram

The clip, which spread quickly on X, has prompted a wave of concern from followers who want to know what caused the mobility issue.

Despite his condition, the 46-year-old artist, born Abolore Akande, remained in high spirits throughout the event.

Dressed in a patterned shirt and his signature white cap, the hip-hop singer hugged attendees, greeted supporters, and later took to the stage to perform his track Street Credibility, drawing cheers from the crowd.

City Boy Movement event in Lagos

The City Boy Movement is a youth mobilisation group set up to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Lagos chapter inauguration brought together political leaders, local government chairmen, and entertainers as part of efforts to build grassroots backing for the "Renewed Hope" agenda.

9ice's appearance at the event was a talking point beyond just his performance.

Footage of him adjusting his gait and leaning slightly while greeting people contrasted sharply with the energetic stage presence fans have long associated with him, prompting many to openly question his health on social media.

9ice is widely regarded as one of Nigeria's most respected artists for his blend of Fuji, hip-hop, and street anthems.

Watch 9ice arrive at the City Boy Movement Lagos event in the video that sparked concerns below:

What fans said about 9ice

Reactions online ranged from concern to speculation about the cause of the limp.

@AsakyGRN wrote:

"What happened to 9ice? I wish him speedy recovery 🙏🏾"

@CAspirewealth commented:

"It's sad seeing a veteran who once sang about the struggles of the street now leaning on political movements to revive a fading career. 🤦‍♂️💔"

@jammykolz1 said:

"What happened to him can happend to anybody, nothing special"

@banji_Henrietta wrote:

"I wouldn't know but God's healing on him"

@softwalle_moo added:

"I wish him quick recovery"

@Sirjupiter001 offered a possible explanation:

"Shey person no dey wound again? He probably stepped on a sharp object. It happened to me too some months back and I limped for 2 weeks"

9ice has raised concerns among fans after his appearance at the City Boy Movement event in Lagos, where he was seen moving with difficulty. Photo: 9iceofficial

Source: Instagram

9ice declares parents his highest divinity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Abolore Akande, popularly known as 9ice, shared a viral video on Instagram where he described his parents as the ultimate authority in his life.

He emphasised that his mother and father represent his highest form of divinity, rejecting traditional religious structures and stating, “My God is my mum, my father is my God.”

His remarks have sparked mixed reactions across social media, with many recalling his earlier revelation of practising as a babalawo for nearly two decades.

Source: Legit.ng