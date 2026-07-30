GoLemon, a Lagos-based online grocery delivery startup, has shut down after failing to secure additional funding to keep the business running

The company has stopped accepting new orders, processed all outstanding refunds and will keep its support team available until August 2

GoLemon said about 20% of its employees have found new jobs, as the startup’s closure highlights growing funding challenges facing African businesses

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

GoLemon, a Lagos-based online grocery delivery startup, has announced the shutdown of its operations after efforts to raise fresh funding failed to secure a viable financial lifeline for the business.

The company disclosed the development in a statement on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, saying it had been unable to establish a sustainable way to continue operating within the time available to it.

Nigerian startup GoLemon shuts down operations After 2 Years, Leaves Workers Seeking New Jobs

Source: UGC

The company stated:

"Today, we’re sharing the difficult news that GoLemon is bringing its operations to a close.

"Despite our efforts to raise additional funding, we couldn’t find a sustainable path forward within the time available to us."

GoLemon was established to make grocery shopping more convenient for consumers and spent the past two years building its technology and delivery network from scratch. During that period, the company said it completed tens of thousands of deliveries across Lagos.

GoLemon stops taking new orders

The startup has now stopped accepting new orders as it winds down its business.

GoLemon said all outstanding customer refunds had been processed, while its support team would remain available until August 2 to address unresolved customer complaints and other pending matters.

Customers requiring assistance can contact the company through its in-app live chat, while farmers, suppliers and other business partners can reach the company via business@golemon.co.

The startup also expressed appreciation to its customers, suppliers, farmers, investors and employees for supporting the business throughout its operations.

Startup appeals for jobs for affected workers

GoLemon said it was also taking steps to help employees affected by the shutdown transition into new jobs.

According to the company, roughly 20% of its workforce had already secured new employment, while efforts would continue in the coming weeks to assist other members of staff.

It appealed to companies and organisations recruiting for positions in fulfilment operations, engineering, product development, growth, customer support, finance and other startup-related roles to consider members of its former team.

The closure comes amid growing pressure on African startups as tighter investment conditions make it more difficult for young companies to secure additional capital.

Nigerian startup GoLemon shuts down operations After 2 Years, Leaves Workers Seeking New Jobs

Source: UGC

GoLemon’s shutdown follows a series of shutdowns by Nigerian startups struggling to sustain the current challenging economy.

The latest development highlights the funding challenges facing startups in Africa, particularly businesses that require continuous external capital to support expansion and day-to-day operations.

Gigbanc shuts down after 3-year operation

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Gigbanc, a Nigerian fintech startup, shut down after three years, citing difficulty raising funds and rising operating costs.

Gigbanc had positioned itself as a digital banking platform designed for Africa's growing community of freelancers, remote workers and online entrepreneurs earning foreign income.

Its closure reflects the growing funding challenges facing African startups, with fewer investment deals.

Source: Legit.ng