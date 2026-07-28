Libya's government made an official eVisa portal available for foreigners who want to apply for entry visas online

The platform covers visits for tourism and work, and is designed to make the application process more straightforward and secure

Applicants are mandated to fill out a form with personal details, including passport information and the purpose of their visit

Libya launched an official electronic visa portal, giving foreigners a dedicated online channel through which to request permission to enter the country.

The platform serves as the government's centralised gateway for visa applications, covering purposes such as tourism and work.

Libya government speaks on eVisa application process. Photo credit: Wong Yu Liang, Bashar Shglila, MAHMUD TURKIA/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Authorities describe the system as a commitment to simplifying and streamlining the process of obtaining entry visas, with a stated aim of making travel to Libya more accessible and convenient for international visitors.

How Libya's eVisa Application Works

To apply through the portal, prospective visitors are mandated to complete an official application form and follow the procedures set out by the responsible authority.

The form asks for personal information, which typically includes a passport number and its expiration date.

Applicants may also be asked to provide details about why they intend to visit the country as well as their contact information.

Authorities have stressed the importance of accuracy when completing the form, instructing applicants to follow all provided instructions carefully and to ensure that every piece of information submitted is correct.

Libya's Goals for the eVisa System

In describing the mission behind the platform, officials highlighted the role of international travel in enabling cultural exchange and exploration.

The eVisa system is intended to give foreign nationals a trustworthy and secure route to apply for a visa without unnecessary complications.

The portal positions Libya as a destination open to visitors from around the world, with the government framing the initiative as a step towards making entry procedures more transparent and user-friendly for anyone looking to experience the country.

Libya deports 80 Nigerian migrants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Libyan authorities deported 80 Nigerian migrants this week in a coordinated repatriation exercise through Mitiga International Airport.

The operation was carried out by the Department for Combating Illegal Migration with support from the Nigerian Consulate in Tripoli.

Source: Legit.ng