A Nigerian man who went for an interview with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited shared the mail he received

The interview came after the computer-based test (CBT) stage in the NNPC recruitment process.

After successfully passing the interview, he displayed the employment mail he got from the company.

The mail was displayed by @MSIngawa on X, whom the applicant shared it with.

The man who posted the screenshot of the mail congratulated the successful applicant, prompting many to share their experiences.

Details of NNPC employment as Graduate Trainee

The mail revealed that the applicant was being considered for the role of a graduate trainee.

According to the mail, the applicant was to resume his position by April 14, 2025.

The company shared that the terms and conditions, alongside the contract form, would be sent later to the applicant.

It partly read:

“We are pleased to offer you the position of Graduate Trainee on Grade Level SS6, effective 14th April 2025.The detailed terms and conditions of your employment, as well as your contract, will be provided subsequently. In deciding to employ you, NNPC has relied on the accuracy and truthfulness of the information provided by you in your application, CV, and during the hiring process.”

Sharing the mail, @MSIngawa said:

“Another brother with a positive feedback. Congratulations.”

See the post below:

Reactions trail NNPC employment mail

Many who saw the mail gave their opinion on the recruitment process and shared their experience.

@Dj_6een said:

"This is for the doubting Thomas. I don't think this has ever happened before Mr. Kyari is ending on a high note."

@sbelisconi said:

"A quick question sir @MSIngawa. Is the application letter supposed to be sent to the candidate email or physical house address. Because my little sibling here is on my neck. Because we changed house address just recently. Anybody with this confirmation can reply. Thanks."

@ChiefBlem said:

"I want to just know if they have finished sending to everyone they wanted or the mail is being sent in bits."

