Man who used ChatGPT to predict NNPC interview questions shares outcome

An applicant who qualified for an interview after participating in the computer-based test (CBT) stage of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited recruitment exercise shared how he prepared

In an X post, the applicant shared how he used ChatGPT to predict questions that he was asked during the interview

His post sparked reactions, as he hinted at how many questions ChatGPT predicted correctly and what he noticed about the workers at the NNPC headquarters in Abuja

A Nigerian man who qualified for an interview with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited shared how he prepared for the interview, which was scheduled to be held in Abuja.

The interview comes after the computer-based test (CBT) stage in the NNPC recruitment process.

He used ChatGPT for NNPC interview. Photo: Getty Images/Shannon Fagan, NNPC

Source: UGC

In an X post by @Zenmast11287713, the applicant shared how he used ChatGPT to prepare for the interview and the unexpected outcome he had before the panel in Abuja.

Applicant uses ChatGPT for NNPC interview preparation

The man said during his preparation for the NNPC interview in Abuja, he used the assistance of a popular Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool, ChatGPT.

He noted that ChatGPT helped him to accurately predict up to 95% of the questions he was asked.

Due to his outcome, he recommended large language model (LLM) AI tools rather than paying tutors to prepare for the NNPC interview.

In the comment section, he revealed that he was a Law graduate while responding to one of the reactions.

The tweet read:

“I used ChatGPT to prep for my NNPC interview and it accurately predicted 95% of the questions I was asked. LLMs > paying boomer and millennial tutors.”

Man shares observation about NNPC workers

In another tweet, he gave his observation about the kind of employees he saw at the NNPC headquarters.

He said:

“So nobody is going to talk about how they went for NNPC interview and saw only Northerners working there.”

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail NNPC applicant’s interview experience

Those who came across the post asked her for more details regarding the NNPC interview.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@EzinneOkechukwu said:

"What's your course of study?"

@D_aduke said:

"Hy. Pls any insight on the questions you were asked."

@sparks_mogul said:

"Nah, you were just lucky. As they said, it's not that deep."

Read related stories on NNPC recruitment

Lady shares her experience at NNPC interview

In a related story, an applicant who qualified for an interview after participating in the CBT stage of the NNPC Limited recruitment exercise shared her experience.

In an X post, the applicant shared how the interview process went and how much she received in transport subsidy.

Her post highlighted the ambience of the interview venue and hinted at some of the questions she was asked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng