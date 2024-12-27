An applicant qualified for an interview after participating in the computer-based test (CBT) stage of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited recruitment exercise

In an X post, the applicant sought help on getting accommodation as it would be their first time going to the state

Those who came across the post shared their thoughts on the request as the interview was set to be held in Abuja

An applicant qualified for the NNPC Limited interview after participating in a test.

The applicant shared their concerns about accommodation in Abuja, where the NNPC interview would take place.

Applicant worries over accommodation after qualifying for interview.

Source: Getty Images

According to an anonymous message shared by an X influencer, @SirJarus, it was the applicant’s first time travelling to that part of the country.

Applicant seeks accommodation for NNPC interview

The applicant asked if the company would provide them with accommodation.

The message read:

“Please I would be going for the NNPC interview and don’t know anyone in Abuja. Are we going to be given accommodation or we will find ourselves. Because this will be my first journey to such part of Nigeria.”

Replying to the question, the X influencer said:

“You sort yourself out. Last time, they did reimburse fare (N20k per candidate, 2019, paid weeks after). Not sure if they will do this time too. They are likely to.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail NNPC applicant’s accommodation request

Those who came across gave suggestions to the applicant.

@Herneholar said:

“Start checking through your contacts for people who stay in ABJ or your friend of friends since it is just 2 nights you will be spending. You can also start browsing for cheap hotels around the venue. In 2019, hotels were as low as 10/15k for a night. I don't know about it now.”

@saheed_bamijoko said:

“Dear applicant, are you a man? If yes, when you get your date of interview, reach out to me. You can stay with my brother, and possibly get you to the NNPC towers for your interview. I wish you all the best.”

@jes220464 said:

“If you are a guy .. you are welcome.”

Applicants share experience with NNPC 2024 recruitment

Young Nigerians have shared their experiences with the NNPC 2024 recruitment on social media.

After writing the CBT, a lady shared the unexpected mail she received, while another shared her thoughts after receiving a rejection mail.

A young man also sought help to get to Abuja from Oyo state after getting qualified for the interview.

