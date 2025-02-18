The employment procedure, which started last year, is finally finished, according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited

It stated that the hiring procedure was conducted with the utmost fairness, transparency, and rigor and was among the best in Nigeria

At least 45,689 applicants took a computer-based aptitude test as part of the NNPC hiring process which required different stages

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited stated that the hiring process that began last year is now complete.

Olufemi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer at NNPC, revealed in a statement on Monday that successful applicants would receive letters of appointment.

He said the hiring process was one of the best in Nigeria and was carried out with the highest fairness, transparency, and rigor.

“NNPC Limited is delighted to announce the successful conclusion of its recruitment exercise, which was conducted with the utmost fairness, transparency, and rigour, and is highly regarded as one of the best in the country.

“Following this completion, successful candidates will be receiving their appointment letters,” he stated.

He thanked all of the applicants who took part in the process and hoped those who were not chosen now would be eager to work with the state-owned energy firm in the future.

“We express our sincere gratitude to all applicants who participated in the process. We are hopeful that those who were not selected this time will look forward to future opportunities with NNPC Limited.

“We continue to uphold our commitment to excellence and equal opportunity in our hiring processes as we strive to build a world-class energy company,” the statement concluded.

As part of the hiring procedure for NNPC, at least 45,689 candidates participated in a computer-based aptitude exam, according to The PUNCH.

Recall that NNPCL set January 14 to January 30 2025, as interview dates for successful candidates who advanced from the Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted on December 7, 2024.

This came after the state oil company commenced shortlisting candidates for the interview stage of its 2024 recruitment exercise.

In an email to candidates, NNPCL said the interviews will be held at the NNPC Limited Corporate Headquarters, NNPC Towers, in the Central Business District of Abuja.

NNPC said specific dates and times for individual candidates will also be communicated, Tribune reports.

