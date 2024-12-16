A man who got to the computer-based test (CBT) stage of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited recruitment exercise has qualified for an interview

In an X post, the man sought help on how he would get to the interview venue for NNPC recruitment, as it was his first time going to the state

He shared where he was travelling from, and other applicants shared their thoughts on his request

A Nigerian man said he qualified for the NNPC Limited interview after participating in a test.

He shared his concerns about the NNPC recruitment interview venue.

The man said it was the first time leaving his state of residence to that part of the county.

Man worries as NNPC 2024 recruitment interview holds in Abuja

In an X post by @CryptoWinch_, the man based in Ibadan said it was the first time he’d be travelling from Oyo State to Abuja.

He asked for the cheapest route from Ibadan to Abuja, where he would attend the NNPC 2024 recruitment interview.

The man also asked if there was a train route as he lamented being stressed.

He said:

"NNPC graduate trainee interview is taking me to Abuja for the first time. What's the cheapest route from Ibadan to Abuja? Is there any way I can get a train or something? Phew! I'm getting stressed out already.”

Reactions as man seeks help on NNPC interview venue

Those who came across the post were also concerned and inquired about the NNPC interview.

@LoverOfAss33 said:

“I stay in osun tho. I think osun ekiti lokoja is still the best route for you.”

@Wisking_001 said:

“Boss. Have they fixed a date for the interview?”

Another man moves to interview stage in NNPC recruitment

Another Nigerian man, Kingsley Duru, displayed the email NNPC Limited sent him after participating in a test.

In the email, NNPC Limited appreciated the man for participating in the CBT stage and told him it was successful.

NNPC said he has moved to the interview stage as they shared their decision after considering his performance and informed him of the interview stage.

