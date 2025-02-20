A man who missed his wedding for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited recruitment was eventually employed by the company

The applicant’s colleague shared the story on his X page as applicants started getting employment emails

Many who came across the post gave their opinion on the recruitment process and shared their experience

A Nigerian man paid a sacrifice to attend an interview exam with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited.

He didn’t attend his wedding as a result of the exam because they both fell on the same date.

Man missed his wedding for NNPC recruitment exam. Photo: Wayne Photografiers, NNPC

Source: Getty Images

An X user, @young_engr_, shared the story on his page, revealing that it happened to his colleague.

Man misses own wedding for NNPC exam

According to the X post, the man’s wedding fell on the same day as his recruitment exam but he chose to attend the exam and missed his wedding.

His actions made his colleagues give him a nickname, “Angon NNPC”.

Luckily, he got the job without any connection, the post revealed.

It read:

“My colleague whose wedding was on the same day with the recruitment exam, man went for the exam and didn't attend the wedding, we all start calling him angon NNPC from then, Alhamdulillah he got the job with no connection, whatever you do in this life trust Allah.”

See the tweet below:

NNPC Limited had announced that it had commenced sending out appointment letters to successful candidates.

The announcement read:

"NNPC Limited is delighted to announce the successful conclusion of its recruitment exercise, which was conducted with utmost fairness, transparency, and rigor, and is highly regarded as one of the best in the country. Following this completion, successful candidates will be receiving their appointment letters."

Sample of employment mail applicant received from NNPc. Photo: @MSIngawa

Source: Twitter

Reactions as man misses wedding for NNPC job

Many who came across the post gave their opinion on the recruitment process and shared their experience.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@AOJuwon said:

"Congratulations to him! I will be the next to testify in the name of the Almighty. Amen."

@Abdmalik_Ayo said:

"Now nobody can remind him he didn't attend his wedding."

@Ibilola53527993 said:

"Ooooooh! What a story, congratulations to him."

@MardiyahOlukade said:

"Alhamdulillah, it was worth it. Congratulations to him."

@DTVtrades said:

"It's called take the risk or loose the chance. Allahumma barik."

@google_pixel_ said:

"Alhamdulillah it paid off."

