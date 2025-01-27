An applicant who qualified for an interview after participating in the computer-based test (CBT) stage of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited recruitment exercise shared her experience

In an X post, the applicant shared how the experience went and how much she received in transport subsidy

Her post highlighted the ambience of the interview venue and hinted at some of the questions she was asked

A Nigerian lady, Aminat Ojerinde, who qualified for an interview with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited shared her experience.

The interview comes after the computer-based test (CBT) stage in the NNPC recruitment process.

She hinted at the questions she was asked at the NNPC interview. Photo: @aminat_ojerinde

Source: Twitter

In an X post by @aminat_ojerinde, the applicant shared how the experience went and how much she received in transport subsidy.

NNPC applicant shares interview experience

Aminat said the interview was well-structured and unlike anything she had ever encountered.

She also stated what stood out for her during the process, highlighting the accreditation process.

Her words:

“My NNPC interview experience was unlike anything I’ve ever encountered. The process was well-structured, starting with smooth accreditation and an organized waiting area before proceeding to the panel room.

“What stood out the most was the encouraging atmosphere created by the staff, who consistently reminded us to stay positive and wished us luck.”

Applicant at NNPC interview hints at questions

Aminat stated that the interview panel consisted of highly skilled professionals.

She said the questions she was asked were technical questions that related to her field.

The applicant said:

“The interview panel consisted of highly skilled professionals who asked technical questions related to my field. It challenged me to improve and grow.”

In the comment section, Aminat revealed that she studied Chemistry at the university.

NNPC applicant receives ₦100k for transport

Aminat added that her highlight of the interview experience was the ₦100,000 she received from NNPC as transport subsidy.

She stated that it was a thoughtful gesture from the NNPC.

Her words:

“A highlight of the experience was receiving a transport subsidy of ₦100,000, which was a thoughtful gesture Overall It was a great experience.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail NNPC applicant’s interview experience

Those who came across the post wished her luck and asked her for more details regarding the NNPC interview.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Rukayat35559964 said:

"Good luck to us. Pls have you been able to use the ATM card?"

@Edehbaanyi said:

"I wish you success."

@Yagaziie said:

"Goodluck. What course?"

Read related stories on NNPC recruitment

Man with N567k salary qualifies for interview

In a related story, an applicant who qualified for an interview after participating in the CBT stage of the NNPC Limited recruitment exercise shared his doubts.

The applicant said he earned N567,000 monthly and wondered if the interview was worth attending.

Those who came across the post shared their thoughts on the man’s thoughts after seeing how much he planned to spend on the interview.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng