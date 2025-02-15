A Nigerian mum has faulted people celebrating the expulsion of a female student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, who assaulted a lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Okoye

She noted that the young lady's time, energy, dreams and resources have gone down the drain because of a thoughtless action

She urged people to show empathy to the expelled Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) student and offered her a piece of advice

A Nigerian woman, Ebere Jane Agbi, has wondered why people are rejoicing over UNIZIK's expulsion of the female student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, who had a physical altercation with a lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Okoye.

Ebere said the expelled student wasted her time, energy, resources and dreams by virtue of the expulsion decision and called on people to show her empathy.

While noting that she was not on the side of the lady, she said she was empathising with her as a mother and a human.

She added that the incident will not be forgotten by Precious' family in a hurry even though it might no longer trend online.

Ebere, in a Facebook post, called on Precious' family and loved ones to show her support so she does not slide into depression. She offered a piece of advice to the expelled student.

"...To Precious Mbakwe, I pray that this becomes a learning curve and turning point in your life.

"Certainly, there's going to be fresh beginnings but I pray that you don't despair. You have the fighting spirit,use it to advance yourself not assault others.

"Mourn the deäth of one dream, grieve over the loss of things you once hold so dear,weep over the tongue lashing from family and friends,then pick up your life and move on.

"When one door closes by error, accident or design, another one will definitely open.

"Look for the other door and continue with the pursuit of your dreams.

"To the young, I say, accept the training of your parents and also learn from the things happening around you.

"Please keep learning and getting better as a person."

The woman's Facebook post touched people.

UNIZIK's expulsion of student sparks debate

Destiny Aghomisha said:

"You said it all.... although I condemn her attitude but I also feel for her....it won't be easy with all that has happened."

Vera Ejikeme said:

"Spot on.

"If you see the way mothers were rejoicing I was shocked. You see that title GenZ comes with a lot of hate."

Paul Allen Ephraim said:

"A lot of young people have taken important things for granted because our leaders have sat so cold on important actions that were needed to be taken.

"She needs to learn and other alike her should view their future from her punishment."

Ambassadorchidi Amaefula said:

"If it was the other way around you wont see it from this angle. Na woman now you don dey think out the box."

Kelechi Usonka said:

"Great read.

"We should also commend the School board for expelling her too.

"She now has visibility on a platter of Gold she can ride on it and become a quality brand for success."

Man predicts future of expelled UNIZIK student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had listed five things that would happen next to the expelled UNIZIK student.

He faulted UNIZIK's expulsion of the young lady, saying she should have just been given a suspension.

The man said the expelled student would start granting interviews, and that feminists might rally to raise money for her.

