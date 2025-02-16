A Nigerian lady said her family lived in the same compound with the viral Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) lecturer Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye

She said Dr Chukwudi lived upstairs with his family while her family occupied the flat downstairs and they stayed for some years

She opened up about how he behaved then and shared her thoughts on the viral physical altercation incident

A Nigerian lady, Blessing, has revealed she and Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye, the assaulted UNIZIK lecturer, used to be neighbours in Lagos.

Blessing, married to a foreigner, said her younger sister called her attention to the fact that Dr Chukwudi used to be their neighbour.

Blessing says her family used to live in the same compound with the UNIZIK lecturer Dr Chukwudi Okoye. Photo Credit: Blessing and Jedd, Chukwudi Michael Okoye, Lara Wise

Source: Facebook

Ex-neighbour speaks about UNIZIK lecturer

In a Facebook post, Blessing said her family lived downstairs in a flat in Okokomaiko, Lagos, while Dr Chukwudi and his family occupied the flat upstairs.

She said they lived together for some years before the academic relocated to the east with his family, adding that Dr Chukwudi was not really old but just had grey hairs.

Commenting on his family, she said his mum was very beautiful and light-skinned, while his dad was dark-skinned. She added that one of his sisters was light-skinned like his mum.

At that time, Blessing said Dr Chukwudi was very quiet but couldn't say about now. While marvelling at the realisation, she faulted his behaviour in the viral physical altercation incident.

In her words:

"Ewo! My younger sister just called my attention to the fact that the lecturer(Chukwudi) in question used to be our neighbor.

"When we moved out of Navy Town, and New site, my daddy got a place in Okokomaiko. Chukwudi and his family lived upstairs in the flat we were staying. My family lived downstairs. We lived in that compound for a couple years together before his family left Lagos to the East.

"Wow! I did not recognize him. I had to go watch the video again and I immediately recognized him. He is not that old o. Na grey hair just come fast.

"Chukwudi’s mum is very beautiful and light skinned. His dad is dark skinned and only one of his sisters took their mums color(If I remember correctly). They all look like their dad.

"What a small world. And Chukwudi was very quiet then o. I do not know about now, but then. Anyways, this world is really small. After all these years, I got to see my neighbor again through a controversy.

"This does not still change my stance on the matter. The Lecturer, who happens to be Chukwudi, my former neighbor, did not handle the matter in a civil and mature way."

Reactions trail UNIZIK lecturer's ex-neighbour's testimony

Mary Titilayo said:

"Thank God he is no more your neighbour, you would have implicated him with this your stupid stand on the matter. Thank God it also happened in an open place, you would have supported the lady to implicate him for ra.pe. God will continue to fight for the man."

Omeoga Priscilla Chinenyenwa said:

"The girl was badly behaved. For those of you that went to school, if by any means you meet a lecturer on the walkway you know how it use to be, you have to comport yourself and greet loud to avoid problem but this girl get mind go stand close to class wey lecturer dey teach dey do video. Generation of TikTok every minute dem dey do video."

Rosy Akpabio said:

"She would have been in school now, if she was trained in using the magic word "Sorry" The lecturer said please excuse me young lady.

"She would have responded" l'm sorry Sir, good afternoon". She must have learned a lesson."

Bless Sing said:

"It's highly disrespectful for that girl to say something like "can u imagine"?? First of, the man just touched her on her back and said excuse me, so I see no reason she should reply harshly to the man knowing fully well that man can birth her.

"So all of these things are due too lack of good and better upbringing, parents should really buckle up their training methods on children cos this our generation ehhh children are too disrespectful and it baffles me at times."

Lady lists questions for expelled UNZIK student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had highlighted eight questions she would ask the expelled UNIZIK student if she was her daughter.

According to the lady, who is a special needs teacher, any child who chooses to disgrace her publicly would pray to be in an orphanage after she is done with the child.

She said she would first ask the expelled student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, what exactly she applied to study at Nnamdi Azikiwe University and what she was supposed to be doing at the time she was recording the video on campus.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng