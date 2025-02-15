A concerned reverend sister has raised an alarm about the condition of the female student Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) expelled

The reverend sister, in an open message to the university management, should not be left just like that

She shared two important things the university needs to do for the expelled student before it is too late

A reverend sister, Nneka Consolatus Emegwa, has cried out to UNIZIK to offer assistance to its recently expelled student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious.

According to Nneka, the school needs to assist Precious in getting counselling and proper rehabilitation.

The reverend sister, who is a counsellor, also appealed to Precious' family to help their ward so her "condition" doesn't worsen.

In a Facebook post, Nneka said Precious needs a counsellor and a psychologist for her mental health, fearing that her situation might lead to something worse if not tended to. She wrote:

"JUSTICE FOR THE EXPELLED STUDENT: the management of UNIZIK should not only expel her, but should assist her to get Counselling and proper rehabilitation. The family should assist too or else her condition could be worst. She needs a Counsellor and a Psychologist for her mental health if not the situation of her being expelled without rehabilitation may lead to something worse!

"Please share till the school and family get this."

The reverend sister's open appeal stirred reactions online.

Sister's comment on UNIZIK incident sparks reactions

Ebere Chukwu Ikeagwulonu said:

"No counsellor, other than her, parents."

Austin Oforkansi said:

"As a counsellor. Mother General you can do that for ur alma mata."

Catholic priest shares lesson from UNIZIK incident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic priest had shared a lesson to be learnt from the viral video of a physical altercation between a UNIZIK lecturer and a now expelled female student.

The reverend father also suggested what the expelled student should have done after the viral incident which might have helped her. A part of his post on Facebook read:

"The lesson I wish we all could learn from this incident, especially when we have done something we know is wrong, is to humble ourselves and be remorseful. I feel if the lady was truly sorry for everything and went as far as making a video to apologize and writing to the lecturer to forgive her, it might not have spared her, but the punishment might not have been an outright expulsion...''

