A Nigerian man has knocked Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) for expelling the female student who was accused of assaulting a lecturer

While tagging the expelled student as innocent, he made an urgent demand to UNIZIK's Vice Chancellor Joseph Ikechebelu Modebelu

He labelled some allegations against the lecturer and hinted at an alternative course of action if the school's vice chancellor ignores his demand

Chibuzo Sammy, a Nigerian youth, has expressed displeasure about the expulsion of Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, the female student involved in an altercation with a UNIZIK lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Okoye.

In a Facebook post, Chibuzo said that expelling Precious was an unfair judgement and urged the school's vice chancellor to urgently review the case.

Chibuzo made some allegations against the UNIZIK lecturer and threatened to approach the court to seek redress for the expelled student.

He further advised Precious to take the case to court considering the school's decision to expel her. He wrote:

"This innocent girl has been expelled from unizik, Expelling that Unizik student in her 300level is not fair, the judgement is not fair at all please, I call on the unizik vice chancellor to review the case and consider the investment the girl has made in the school so far.

"Even reviewing the video there are some traces of abuse from the lecturer on that video starting from when he was holding her on her bra and the cut and join video from there students, is obvious that the lecturer have allegedly toasted the student before because the way he hold the girl on her bra is uncalled-for, I call on the immediate effect of review of the case if not we will take the case to the court...

"The victim precious should go to court since the school have failed to handle the case amicably.. if is ur sister will u be happy with her judgement"

Reactions trail UNIZIK's expulsion decision

Jessica said:

"I am thinking as much, the penalty is too much and the girl is innocent."

Ter Jir said:

"This lady is not innocent go and watch the video.

"U guys talk too much."

Jerry Jåy said:

"Bro with due respect you are out of your mind."

Nkemdirim Nwankwo said:

"There should be other forms of punishment apart from expulsion."

Temab Lucky said:

"She did wrong fine...But expelling her is too much."

Mbuotidem Thompson said:

"WHAT IF she had killed the lecturer in the process? Would you see expulsion adequate enough to bring him back to life? Godforbid the day we allow students assault lecturers and walk in campuses free. What will we teach the next generation?

"The punishment should serve her better than a law suit for assault and causing grievous bodily harm."

Mum criticises those celebrating UNIZIK student's expulsion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mum wondered why people were celebrating the expulsion of the UNIZIK student involved in a physical altercation with a lecturer.

She said the expelled student's time, energy and resources have gone down the drain because of her thoughtless action.

The concerned mum offered a piece of advice to the expelled student and sent a message to her parents about what should be done for her.

