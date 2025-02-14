A special needs teacher and educator has shared her thoughts on the viral physical altercation between a UNIZIK lecturer and a female student, who was recently expelled

She said if the female student is her daughter, she would ask her eight questions before reading the riot act

She maintained that any child who would disgrace her in public would pray to be in an orphanage because she would frustrate the child

A Nigerian educator, Obadare Adenike, has reacted to the viral UNIZIK incident involving a female student, now expelled, and a lecturer named Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye.

Adenike, a special needs teacher and visual artist, said she would ask the expelled student eight questions if she is her mum before reading out the riot act of her house.

The special needs teacher Obadare Adenike shared eight questions she would ask the expelled UNIZIK student. Photo Credit: Obadare Adenike, Chukwudi Michael Okoye, Lara Wise

Source: Facebook

Eight questions for expelled UNIZIK student

In a Facebook post, Adenike said she would first ask the expelled student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, what she exactly applied to study at Nnamdi Azikiwe University and what was she supposed to be doing at the time she was recording the video on campus.

Next, she said she would ask Precious if that was the right place and time to record a video. She added that she would also ask her if any part of her body peeled when the lecturer tapped her to leave the road.

The eight questions she listed are as follows:

"1. What exactly did you apply to study in that institution?

"And what are you supposed to be doing at the time you were recording and dancing in that video.

"I need to see your time table.

"2. Is that the right place and time to do a dance video?

"3. When that man tapped you to leave the road did a part of your body peel with his hands?

"4. As a grown up are you not supposed to know that you're dancing where you're likely going to block the free movement of others?

"5. Is that school owned by your father and even if, are you not supposed to be a good ambassador of your family in a public place?

"6. Must you react to every little thing in an offensive way with insults ?

"7 . When that man came back to you and you saw his face does he look like your mate or your father's mate?

"8. Now that you've shown the animal instincts in you and trended negatively on all social media platforms how much were you paid ?

"📌Go and face the university disciplinary committee and be ready to face the consequences of your disrespect, indiscipline , lack of decorum and respect for that man and that institution.

"📌And don't forget to tell me the skill you want to learn cause if that institution decides that you should be rusticated so be it."

Teacher's comment on UNIZIK incident sparks reactions

Queen David Omokehinde said:

"Seriously 😳, and some people are excusing her behaviour, I am still wondering if there is any reason for the lecturer to remain calm in the face of such provocative show of shame, if it were in some cases she would have received a brain resetting slap before anything else."

Funmilayo Iyabo said:

"Is that what they send them to do,

"When parent will be looking for what to feed them with they will be doing big girl all around.

"Mchew."

Faluade Temitope said:

"Mommy e calm down the question is too much 🤣🤣🤣. But honestly this girl lacks alot, starting from father figure because I am just trying to imagine if this man was her age, she did not think it twice that he is a man, now in a public place. If it is was a corner maybe she will just use 🔫 straight. This kain girl no send anybody papa o like I kept saying this. Certain she is doing worst at home."

Jimmy Ishaku said:

"Very important questions but I end up laughing because it sound funny at the same time.

"Your children will never disappoint you wherever they go, they will represent you well."

Vencina Tarfa said:

"I love everything about your questions my sister,you are really a mother, infact your mother raised u in a good way, this is how a good mother should question her child lovely. And for this girl hmmm you have disgrace your parents seriously the only thing I will tell her is may God help you."

Macaulay Sunkanmi said:

"To me it's seems father figure is missing in her life so she is not use to having respect for elderly man."

Diasporan offers N500k for UNIZIK student's defence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Canadian resident had announced N500k for any human rights lawyer willing to defend the embattled UNIZIK female student.

While calling the lecturer names, he blasted the academic for laying his hand on the female student. He criticised those supporting the lecturer and attributed it to a master-slave mentality.

While reiterating his N500k offer, he lamented that the incident was a microcosm of the uncivilised nature of many Nigerians, especially people in authority.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng