A Nigerian lady said she is ready to help the student who was expelled from UNIZIK to explore opportunities abroad

The student was expelled for allegedly engaging in physical fisticuffs with a lecturer but the lady said the lecturer was the one to blame

In a Facebook post, she said the student has accepted for her to be helped to get schools that can take her abroad

The Nigerian student who was expelled from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has received good news.

Goddy Precious Mbakwe was rusticated from the Anambra-based school after she allegedly fought her lecturer.

The lady said she offered to help the expelled UNIZIK student explore scholarship opportunities abroad. Photo credit: Facebook/Mkpouto Pius and Instagram/LIB.

UNIZIK set up an investigative panel which later determined that Precious be expelled from the school for the misconduct.

But help might be on the way for Precious as a Nigerian lady said she has offered to help her gain admission to a foreign school.

In a Facebook post, the lady, Mkpouto Pius said she would also help Precious to get a scholarship.

Her words:

"When I offered to support her to find a scholarship abroad, her response what “let me speak to my parents”. And a few minutes after she came back to tell me her parents are onboard with the idea.."

Expelled student is in good mood

Also, Mkpouto said contrary to what people were saying online, Precious was not breaking down in tears because of her expulsion.

She said:

"Follow social media noise at your own risk. As people are here shouting about how Unizik did a good thing to expel that female student, and how she embarrassed her family. I spoke to the lady and, the back story is so different from the tiny clip circulating on social media. The girl is not breaking down and dying. She’s very fine. Her family is solidly behind her."

Mkpouto alleged that the lecturer was to blame, claiming that the school has been begging the student to come back and apologise so as to be reinstated.

She said:

"Nigerians are such dramatic people. The University knows that their lecturer harassed that girl, that’s why they are trying so hard to save face. They are insisting that all she needs to do is release a public video apologizing and they will take her back. Apologize for what? He should be the one apologising for touching her first. Her parents are not having it. They’ve said she will not apologize. And the University is saying her friend can do it on her behalf. They just want a public apology so that it can seem like she acknowledged her wrong and they took her back. This would be the perfect opportunity to lawyer-up and sue that danm school! Because that school definitely knows they have messed up for supporting harassment of a student captured on tape. Go to court and let’s argue self-defence and see if that lecturer would ever win that case."

Ex-student of assaulted lecturer speaks

The man, Ugochukwu Duoh said Dr Okoye was more than a teacher but was also a father and a mentor to him and others.

Ugochukwu condemned the behaviour of the female student who allegedly assaulted Dr Okoye by slapping and bitting him.

