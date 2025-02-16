A Nigerian lady has shared a new angle of the alleged fight between a student and a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University

While sharing the video, the lady insisted that the lecturer's action was a harassment and totally unacceptable

Social media users who came across the video on Facebook shared mixed reactions as they debated over the lecturer's action

A Nigerian lady has criticised Dr. Chukwudi Okoye, a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, following his alleged 'fight' with a female student.

She posted another video of the incident showing the moment the lecturer seemed to be holding onto the dress of the student.

Lady criticises UNIZIK lecturer Chukwudi Okoye

A video of the incident, shared by Facebook user Mkpouto Pius, seemed to corroborate claims of inappropriate behaviour by the lecturer.

The clip showed the lecturer, identified as Dr Chukwudi Okoye, holding the student while she tried to free herself from him.

Sharing the video, the lady said:

"No matter the provocation, why will a lecturer hold on to a student’s dress like this?Me I want to go dig up this man’s professional profile. If he has even a tiny sliver of affiliation outside of Africa, they should see this video. It’s tantamount to sexxual harassment, because he did nearly undress the girl in public."

Reactions as lady calls out UNIZIK lecturer

Critics argued that Dr Okoye's behaviour was unbecoming of an academic and potentially compromised the student's safety and well-being.

However, others supported the lecturer and insisted that he had the right to do whatever he did in the video.

Precious Ogbodo said:

"Only bad eggs they will be supporting yeye people. If they see honest hard working and intelligent student looking for scholarship they will never help the person."

Fanen Exodus reacted:

"Has the university written officially to her that all they need from her is apology. Mind you, the court of competent jurisdiction does not consider mere hearsay. Her expulsion was officially written. It can be held in court against her. Any change in decision that the court will honor must also be official."

Irene said:

"You are not serious, so you supporting insolence? I have to fight and tear my lecturer's clothes to make a point and for people like you to sponsor me abroad? There's nothing like harassment, the student in question is an arrogant, disrespectful spoilt girl. From what I hear, the mother is a lecturer in the same school, so she must have believed she could get away with anything. Rubbish, she deserves that penalty."

Margaret added:

"So, because I touch you. You bite me. Omo, I will slap nonsense out of you. I hope she goes abroad and fight."

Watch the video below:

Alleged voice note of viral UNIZIK student surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl who was accused of assaulting a lecturer at UNIZIK reportedly spoke up about the incident in a trending voice note.

The young girl explained that the lecturer had assaulted her first, claiming that those parts were removed in the viral video.

