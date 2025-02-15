A Nigerian man has shared his opinion about the expulsion of a Nigerian female student from Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)

In a Facebook post, the young man noted that the young lady was ill mannered and didn't seem it fit to make an apology video

Speaking further, he said he was tempted to blame her parents because they have been silent since the saga began

Nigerians have been reacting to a female student's expulsion from Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK).

The student, who had gained notoriety for her behaviour on social media, was kicked out of the institution following a controversy involving a lecturer.

Man blames UNIZIK student's 'parents' for her expulsion Photo credit: Christian Nnamdi Ogodo/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Man reacts to UNIZIK student's expulsion

Christian Nnamdi Ogodo, a Facebook user, weighed in on the issue, expressing his disappointment with the student's actions.

He questioned why she had not apologised for her behaviour, instead of allegedly attempting to tarnish the lecturer's reputation.

The student's parents were also drawn into the controversy, with Ogodo suggesting that their silence on the matter was tantamount to condoning their daughter's behaviour.

He argued that parents have a responsibility to guide their children, especially as they enter adulthood.

In his words:

"I felt really bad seeing some the friends that I hold at a very high esteem defend the ill mannered tiktok UNIZIK student. Good enough she has been expelled. Now what are the lessons to be learnt in all this?

"Making a video and showing how sorry she was would have saved the situation but NO! she was even trying to dent the lecturer's good image and some persons were even cheering her. Now I'm tempted to blame the parents too, I have been waiting to hear from them so as to ascertain their stand in all this but unfortunately their silence speaks volume in support of the girl's nonchalant attitude.

"As parents we have so much responsibilities especially when our kids are grown ups! For my friends on this space, I can't tell you what to defend or what not to defend but then consider some of your friends that have regard for you! don't disappoint them please."

Reactions as man speaks on UNIZIK student's expulsion

Facebook users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Collins Onyibe said:

"Iyi this university is maaad. They just constituted a disciplinary committee and the following day the girl was expelled. What type of judgement is that?"

John Nwambam reacted:

"Someone I respect so much defended this anyhow girl but he's lucky he's not close to me if not i would have withdraw 8 teeths out of his 32 teeths."

Ugochi Cynthia said:

"Oga go and sleep please."

Chukwuemeka Peter added:

"Are you afraid to tag Collins F. Onyibe?"

Sister of viral UNIZIK lecturer breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the sister of a viral UNIZIK lecturer shared what her brother told her about the female student who allegedly slapped him and tore his clothes.

In a video, she spoke up about the incident, stating that the lecturer's wife is a magistrate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng