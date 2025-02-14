A woman reacted as Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) expelled the student who allegedly assaulted a lecturer

Videos of the student allegedly fighting a lecturer had gone viral on social media, which resulted in a statement from the school

In a Facebook post, the woman shared how the expulsion would affect her, stating that suspension would have been better

Following the expulsion of a 300-level UNIZIK student who allegedly assaulted her lecturer, a woman, Rita Ebiuwairo said the school's judgement was too harsh on the student.

The lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Okoye, was allegedly fought by a student, Goddy Mbakwe Precious, on the school premises.

She explained how expulsion would affect Precious, the student who allegedly fought lecturer. Photo: Rita Ebiuwairo

In the videos that went viral online, students gathered at the venue as the lady blew hot at the lecturer, reportedly fighting him and tearing his clothes.

Woman reacts to UNIZIK student’s expulsion

On her Facebook page, Rita Ebiuwairo faulted the school for expelling the student.

Rita said she expected the school to punish the erring student with a suspension of one or two years.

She went on to explain how the expulsion would affect the student.

Her Facebook post read:

“While I firmly disapprove of the student’s behavior toward her lecturer, I believe that expelling her is a disproportionately harsh response. Disciplinary actions in educational institutions are intended to correct behavior and encourage personal growth, not to permanently ruin a young person’s future.

"Expulsion, as a permanent measure, can have long-lasting negative effects on a student’s mental health and future prospects. Such severe punishment may lead to feelings of hopelessness and isolation, potentially pushing the student toward extreme actions, including self-harm or even further criminal behavior.

"It is important to recognize that when punitive measures are too draconian, they can inadvertently create an environment where the individual feels entirely cut off from opportunities for rehabilitation.

"A more balanced approach would be to impose a temporary suspension—commonly known as rustication—for a period of one or two years. This penalty would serve as a serious consequence, providing the student with time to reflect on her actions and understand the gravity of her misconduct, without permanently severing her ties to her educational journey. Such a period of separation allows for the possibility of personal reform, giving her a chance to return with a renewed sense of responsibility and commitment."

Reactions a woman fault’s UNIZIK student’s expulsion

Solomon Agogoh said:

"You are right on point."

Steve Omon said:

"I am rather surprised at your views on this matter based on your intellectual capabilities. There are rules and regulations on students handbook in the campus. This is a gross misconduct and end point is expulsion. just in case you have forgotten, fighting among students in the campus is tantamount to expulsion."

Victor Akan said:

"Let her tender unreserved apology to the lecturer, school and her fellow students who try to separate her from assaulting the lecturer."

A UNIZIK alumnus who knew the affected lecturer. had also faulted the school's judgement on the 300-level student.

Assaulted UNIZIK lecturer finally addresses public

In a related story, Dr Chukwudi Okoye, who was allegedly fought by a student of the school, addressed the public concerning the incident.

He broke his silence in a Facebook post, sharing what he was expecting about the case.

Many took to the comment section to drum support for him and share their thoughts.

