A Nigerian lawyer has reacted to Nnamdi Azikiwe University's expulsion of the female student who assaulted a lecturer

The legal practitioner said the lecturer involved in the physical altercation should get some public condemnation from the university authority

The barrister gave a reason for his assertion and his take on the incident sent netizens into a frenzy

Barrister Enyinnaya Nwosu has sent a message to Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) after the expulsion of its female student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious.

The lawyer, in a Facebook post, opined that the lecturer in the viral physical altercation, Dr Chukwudi Okoye, deserved some public condemnation from the university authority.

The barrister said the assaulted UNIZIK lecturer Dr Chukwudi Okoye needs to be reprimanded by the university.

According to barrister Nwosu, the lecturer did not act the right way in the matter.

He said a reprimand of the lecturer by the university would do and not necessarily a sack. His Facebook post read:

"Lecturer should get some public condemnation from the university authority. He didn't do well too.

"Maybe not sacking but some form of reprimand."

The barrister's demand has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Barrister's assertion about UNIZIK lecturer generates buzz

Nnanyelu Chinweike Okeke said:

"Story here is not Europe. You guys should stop messing with our system. This is how we came up with 1 man 1 wife see what is happening in Africa today copy copy akaria."

Joy Chinyere said:

"Body dey pepper the lecture v well ,somtin sorry wouldn't hav solved the problem to both of them."

Adebanjo Adesewa Lydia said:

"The girl brought him out to the public . Whatever they need to do the lecturer should be done in school in fact he has done nada. We all watched the same video."

Chukwuma Nwachukwu said:

"If the student was male, I bet the lecturer won't touch, demand for phone or create a scene.

"That man is used to touching females.

"Nobody talks about that!!!"

Ifeanyi Keazor said:

"Even if the girl was saucy, he had no right to grab her arm and try to wrestle her phone off her."

Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba said:

"He's a m0ron..education means that you're held to a higher standard. With the skill to deescalate precarious situations..this is Nigeria where a girl child have no rights."

Man appeals to UNIZIK about expelled student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had faulted the management of UNIZIK for expelling the female student involved in an altercation with a lecturer.

He called on the school's vice chancellor to review the decision and described it as an unfair judgement.

While threatening to take the matter to court if his request is not considered, he sent a message to the affected student on what she should do.

