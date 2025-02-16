A new video has surfaced online showing the moment a UNIZIK lecturer, Chukwudi Okoye, tried to confiscate the phone of a student

Nnamdi Azikiwe University has been trending online after a video showed a lecturer, Chukwudi Okoye, attempting to seize a student's phone.

The clip, which circulated on Instagram, appeared to show Dr Chukwudi Okoye, a lecturer at the university, engaged in a heated confrontation with the student.

UNIZIK lecturer attempts to seize student's phone

This is coming shortly after it was reported that the student, Goodness Mbakwe, got expelled over an altercation with a lecturer.

The video, shared by an Instagram user @ijeomadaisy captured the moment the lecturer tried to confiscate the student's phone, sparking a commotion among onlookers.

A group of students gathered at the scene, witnessing the intense exchange between the lecturer and the student.

Opinions on social media were sharply divided, with some users condemning the lecturer's actions as an overreach of authority.

Critics argued that the lecturer had no right to seize the student's phone and that her refusal to hand it over was justified.

Others, however, took a more nuanced view, suggesting that the student should have shown more deference to the lecturer.

Some users argued that the student's decision to argue with the lecturer was unwise and a more subtle approach might have resolved the situation more effectively.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of UNIZIK lecturer and student

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the altercation between the duo.

Iamkhalifanelson said:

"And he never lied about it. He said he reached to confiscate the phone when she refused to delete the video."

Niniokoro said:

"This video doesn't show anything. She can now go to university of TikTok."

Padonu_mary stated:

"So if ur papa ask asked u to bring ur phone, u will drag it with him."

Ezinnebethrand said:

"Just imagine how she is holding a grown up man by his shirt. Who raised this girl Abeg. very disgusting character!"

Homegadgets_koko said:

"He was holding her not to run till security comes, so we heard. Learn to respect elders. Who raised some people?"

The_newbornbaby said:

"He still didn’t rough handle her."

Official_glady2 said:

"Abeg let her find school for her in UK still looking for 2baba please."

Alex__teflondon said:

"When I was in school, them no even born me well to look my lecturer for eyes. Even the corpers that we're assisting our lectures then we're all respected. Make she go sell akara for bus stop."

Kojibass said:

"See man wey con online dey claim innocence and gentility. Okay na. E go happen to all of una sister and by then una mind go dey."

Viatoremm added:

"Was this after you bit him or not? Make una no dey tru to bend truth, please."

Alleged voice note of viral UNIZIK student surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl who was accused of assaulting a lecturer at UNIZIK reportedly spoke up about the incident in a trending voice note.

The young girl explained that the lecturer had assaulted her first, claiming that those parts were removed in the viral video.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

