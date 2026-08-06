Adachi Mary, a young candidate at Moral Esteem College, sat for the 2026 WASSCE, and her results have surfaced online

Her mother, Chidera Glory Ibeji, shared the WAEC result screenshot on Facebook and declared her daughter was heading into nursing

The result showed Adachi scoring A1 in two subjects and earning credits across all remaining core science and arts subjects

Chidera Glory Ibeji, a Nigerian mother, flooded her Facebook page with excitement on Thursday, 6 August 2026, after her daughter's 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination results arrived and surpassed expectations.

The candidate, Adachi Mary, sat for the 2026 WASSCE as a school candidate at Moral Esteem College. Her mother shared a screenshot of the result online and wasted no time signalling what comes next, writing: "Nursing here we come."

A proud mum shared her daughter's 2026 WAEC result online. Photo Credit: Chidera Glory Ibeji, WAEC

Source: Facebook

Adachi's full 2026 WAEC result

The screenshot Chidera posted showed a clean set of grades across all subjects. Adachi earned A1 in both Civic Education and Agriculture, a B2 in Biology, and B3 grades in Economics, Further Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics.

Her scores in English Language and General Mathematics came in at C6, rounding out a result that covers the core requirements for entry into the sciences.

The combination of strong passes in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics in particular positions Adachi well for a nursing programme at the tertiary level, given that those subjects form part of the standard entry requirements at most Nigerian universities and colleges of nursing.

Chidera described herself as "the happiest person right now" in the post, her words carrying the kind of relief and pride that many Nigerian parents understand well after months of waiting for WAEC results.

See Chidera's original Facebook post celebrating her daughter's result:

Netizens react to girl's 2026 WAEC result

The post drew warm congratulations from family members and friends who rallied around the young achiever.

@Nneoma Ibeji said:

"Congratulations and more wins to Princess MaryGold Ada Ada. I am super proud of you my darling niece. I am waiting for you at the other side of the Pinnacle. Cheers to your greatness!!!"

@Kelechi Orji said:

"Congratulations. Keep it up."

@Comr Clint Dozie said:

"Congratulations to her."

@Lhuoma Esther said:

"Wow amazing congrats to her."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the 2026 WAEC result of a girl who scored 282 in JAMB had gone viral.

Boy scores A1 parallel in 2026 WAEC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy who scored 297 in JAMB had achieved A1s in all nine subjects he wrote in the 2026 WAEC exam.

Nwosu Ezenwa Osunbor shared the news on Thursday, August 6, 2026, announcing that his son, Nwosu Uchenna Hilary, a student of Chrisland High School in Abuja, had swept all nine subjects in the 2026 WASSCE for School Candidates with the highest possible grade.

According to the result screenshot shared by his father, Uchenna secured A1 grades in Economics, Geography, Civic Education, English Language, Further Mathematics, General Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Digital Technologies.

Source: Legit.ng