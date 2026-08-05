Spain's government has outlined three specific categories of travellers whose visa applications will face automatic denial

One of the categories targets those who have already used up their 90-day allowance in the Schengen Area within the past 180 days

The Spanish government published the conditions directly on its official website, citing the rights of competent authorities to refuse entry

Spain has made it clear that not every visa applicant stands a chance of approval, with the government identifying three distinct categories of individuals who will have their applications turned down outright.

The information, published on the official website of the Spanish government, confirms that while competent authorities retain the discretion to approve or deny visa requests, certain travellers face an automatic rejection regardless of other circumstances.

Spain warns foreigners about visa rejection, lists 3 categories affected. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/JAVIER SORIANO

Source: Getty Images

The 3 categories Spain will reject

Below are the three groups of individuals whose visa applications will be denied by Spain:

1. Nationals of third countries who do not meet the entry requirements

2. Individuals who are subject to an entry ban

3. Travellers who have exhausted their authorised stay in the Schengen Area

The Spanish government's statement on the matter reads:

"The competent authorities will deny entry to nationals of third States who do not meet the entry requirements or who are subject to an entry ban. Entry may also be denied if, in the previous 180 days, the traveller has exhausted the 90-day period for authorized stay in the Schengen area."

What this means for travellers

The first category covers those who simply fail to satisfy the basic conditions required to enter Spain, ranging from documentation to financial proof and travel insurance requirements.

The second category applies to anyone already under a formal entry ban, which can result from prior immigration violations or security concerns flagged by Schengen member states.

The third category is particularly relevant for frequent travellers. Under Schengen rules, visitors from non-member countries are permitted a maximum of 90 days within any 180-day rolling period across the entire Schengen zone. Anyone who has already used up that allowance cannot re-enter, even if they hold a valid visa.

For Nigerians and other African nationals navigating the Japa wave, understanding these conditions before submitting a Spain visa application could save significant time, money, and disappointment.

Spain names countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Spanish government confirmed that only two African countries qualify for visa-free entry into Spain under the Schengen rules.

The report also explained that eligible travellers can stay for up to 90 days but must still meet the country's border entry requirements.

Source: Legit.ng