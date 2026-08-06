Real Madrid have completed the signing of Ivorian winger Yan Diomande from German club RB Leipzig

The youngster links up with Jose Mourinho’s team after weeks of negotiations and a record-breaking transfer fee

The 19-year-old forward becomes the most expensive African player, surpassing compatriot Nicolas Pepe on the list

Real Madrid have completed the permanent signing of Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig after weeks of negotiations for the 19-year-old.

Madrid confirmed the news in an official statement, ending the media controversy over the transfer as the Ivorian winger links up with Jose Mourinho.

According to The Athletic, the deal is worth €140 million, including difficult and achievable add-ons, making him the most expensive African player of all time.

Yan Diomande becomes the most expensive African player after joining Madrid. Photo by Stefan Koops.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng looks at the top 10 most expensive African players of all time.

Top 10 most expensive African signings

Yan Diomande to Real Madrid

Diomande’s move from RB Leipzig to Real Madrid broke the record for the most expensive African signing of all time, even without the bonuses included in the transfer fee.

The fixed fee for Diomande is €125 million after the German club held on to their valuation of their player, having turned down multiple €100 million offers.

Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal

As noted by Sky Sports, Ivorian winger Pepe joined Arsenal from Lille in the summer of 2019 for then club record fee of €78.9 million under former manager Unai Emery.

Even though he failed to live up to the transfer fee, he held the honour of being the most expensive African player until it was surpassed by his compatriot Diomande.

Victor Osimhen to Napoli

Osimhen spent a year at FC Lille before SSC Napoli came calling for him and splashed €78.9 million to sign the Nigerian forward, a club record fee.

The investment paid off as the Super Eagles forward helped Napoli to win their first Italian Serie A title in 33 years, scoring 26 goals to win the Golden Boot in the process.

Victor Osimhen to Galatasaray

Osimhen featured twice on this list after leaving Napoli for nearly the same amount the club signed him for four years earlier, after their relationship ended on a bad note.

The striker spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Galatasaray and the Turkish Super League champions made the deal permanent for €75 million after impressing on loan.

Omar Marmoush to Manchester City

Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush was in top form at German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt when Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City came calling.

City signed him for €75 million, but the transfer has not gone smoothly for both parties and has been linked to multiple moves away from the club recently.

Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United

Mbeumo spent six seasons at Brentford before joining Manchester United for €75 million and has settled in well at Old Trafford, becoming one of the most important players.

Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City

Semenyo ditched AFC Bournemouth’s Europe-chasing squad to join Manchester City’s Premier League title chasers for €72 million, surpassing Mohamed Kudus as the most expensive African signing in the Premier League.

Achraf Hakimi to PSG

Hakimi moved from Inter Milan to Paris Saint-Germain for €68 million, where he has cemented his spot as one of the best defenders in the world, helping the club to multiple trophies.

Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City

Mahrez was part of the Leicester City squad that won the Premier League title in 2016 and moved to Manchester City shortly after for €67.8 million. He won multiple trophies at City and left after winning the Champions League in 2023.

Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur

Ghanaian international Kudus impressed at West Ham after joining from AFC Ajax. He moved across London to sign for €63.8M. He has been troubled by injuries and has not justified the fee.

Barcelona withdraws from Osimhen race

Legit.ng previously reported that Barcelona withdrew from the race to sign Victor Osimhen after deeming the transfer too expensive to undertake.

Galatasaray set an asking price which is double what they paid for Osimhen in 2025 to scare off interested clubs as top European clubs come for him.

Source: Legit.ng